30 Days of Deals: 15% Off Full-Priced Items at Sam Edelman

Hanna Lustig
Dec 06, 2016


It's day 15 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 15 percent off site-wide* at Sam Edelman. Beloved by cool older sisters, style bloggers, and celebrities alike, the iconic It Girl brand is known for highlighting the season’s top trends without compromising timeless style or quality construction.

Need a festive holiday sandal or clutch to make your little black dress pop? Sam has you covered. Want some not-so-basic flats to elevate your jeans and a T-shirt uniform? Edelman is your man. And if you're still searching for the perfect coat to complement your new silk slip dress, look no further—you can't go wrong with this curated collection of Instagram-worthy statement pieces and modern wardrobe essentials.

So if you’re ready to join the Edelman obsessed, listen up. Today’s exclusive deal gives you 15 percent off by entering code SAMINSTYLE15 at checkout. Peruse our editor's top picks from the site below, or visit Sam Edelman to drool over the entire line.

*This sale is only on full-priced items. Some exclusions apply.

Sally Boy Bag

This leather and faux python crossbody is the essence of bohemian chic–think Blake Lively meets Kim Kardashian West.

Wilson Velvet Wedge Bootie

Topped with a chunky mule heel and draped in luxurious black velvet, these black booties are anything but basic.

Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal

Nothing is sexier than an ankle strap, especially when combined with a chunky block heel and a little golden shimmer. 

Edith Faux Mink Jacket

An oversized fur coat is the ultimate fashion power move, and this faux mink showstopper even has a hood!

Fallon Lace-Up Flat

A pair of soft pink ballet flats will keep your outfits on-pointe all season long.

