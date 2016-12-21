30 Days of Deals: 30% Off Chic, Sleek Workout Wear at Danskin

Courtesy (3)
Hanna Lustig
Dec 21, 2016 @ 7:00 am


Danskin

It's day 30 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering you 30% off sitewide at Danskin with promo code: INSTYLE30.

At the beginning of every year, we vow to get in the best shape of our lives, to try that new fitness class, to take the stairs more, to plan a monthly hike—the list goes on. We’ve all been there, staring down our fitness goals with a mix of hopeful determination and vague apprehension. New year, new you. But if you’re struggling to find renewed motivation, we might have a solution. A fresh exercise regimen calls for a fresh new gym ensemble, no?

For your chilly Saturday morning runs, Danskin makes high impact sports bras and moisture wicking hoodies. For your yoga days, they offer leggings in every color, fit, and length. And for that ballet barre class you love to do with your best friend, Danskin's line of bodysuits will make you look and feel extra graceful.

Get moving on this one-day sale! No matter what kind of conditioning you love or how sweaty you get, this lady-centric activewear line has the essentials. Browse our top pieces for all workout occasions as a warm-up, then race over to Danskin to shop even harder.

1 of 6 courtesy

Large Coated Canvas Tote Bag 

Carry your headphones, water bottle, change of clothes, and more in this roomy, feminine gym bag. So much cuter than a duffel, right?

Originally $32
2 of 6 courtesy

Essentials Singlet Top in Dusky Orchid 

Seasons come and go, but this all-purpose tank top layers perfectly all year long. We especially love that it’s fitted, but not skin tight. 

Originally $24
3 of 6 courtesy

Low Back Cami Leotard in Black 

Danskin started their company by selling tutus and leotards to professional New York City dancers, and to this day, the quality shows. Wear this to Ballet Beautiful and beyond. 

Originally $28
4 of 6 courtesy

Vapor Print Ankle Legging in Knockout Pink 

Pretty in pink? Try powerful in pink with these flashy moisture-wicking leggings in Danskin’s sleek signature fit. 

Originally $36
5 of 6 courtesy

Seamless Bra 2-Pack in Bordeaux 

A supportive sports bra is crucial for cardio, and this lightly lined racerback even comes with removable cups. 

Originally $40
6 of 6 courtesy

Twist Back Dance Top in Pink 

It would be hard not to look elegant in this draped, nearly backless warm-up top.

Originally $30

