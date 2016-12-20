30 Days of Deals: 25% Off Last-Minute Modern Classics (for Both Guys and Gals!) at Frank + Oak





Danskin

It's day 29 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering you 25% off your entire order from Frank + Oak with promo code: INSTYLE25.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Frank + Oak has only been around since 2012, but the brand's carefully curated clothes, shoes, accessories, and home goods feel like timeless possessions (and make great gifts).

For him: We love their impressive selection of leather boots, crisp button-ups, sporty sneakers, and luxury grooming products and kits ('cause your man deserves a spa day, too).

For her: Why not treat your mom, sister, girlfriend, or otherwise, to that new crossbody she's been wanting? Or, how about a cozy scarf, new iPhone 7 case, or there's this "Daily, Weekly, Monthly" planner so that she can get super organized in the new year.

If all else fails, you know this gold pineapple tumbler is a winner of a gift. I mean, really, it's a golden pineapple that holds 16 oz. of her favorite cocktail. No explanation necessary.

For even more last-minute gifts for all of the men and women in your life, keep scrolling through our favorite Frank + Oak selections below.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Danskin.