30 Days of Deals: 25% Off Last-Minute Modern Classics (for Both Guys and Gals!) at Frank + Oak

It's day 29 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering you 25% off your entire order from Frank + Oak with promo code: INSTYLE25.

Frank + Oak has only been around since 2012, but the brand's carefully curated clothes, shoes, accessories, and home goods feel like timeless possessions (and make great gifts).

For him: We love their impressive selection of leather boots, crisp button-ups, sporty sneakers, and luxury grooming products and kits ('cause your man deserves a spa day, too).

For her: Why not treat your mom, sister, girlfriend, or otherwise, to that new crossbody she's been wanting? Or, how about a cozy scarf, new iPhone 7 case, or there's this "Daily, Weekly, Monthly" planner so that she can get super organized in the new year.

If all else fails, you know this gold pineapple tumbler is a winner of a gift. I mean, really, it's a golden pineapple that holds 16 oz. of her favorite cocktail. No explanation necessary.

For even more last-minute gifts for all of the men and women in your life, keep scrolling through our favorite Frank + Oak selections below.

Wool Beanie in Burgundy

A wool-blend beanie that's chic enough for any cold-weather activity.

Carry On Cocktail Kit (Moscow Mule)

They'll love cracking open this cute little cocktail set mid-flight.

W & P Design Copper Flask

A flask is always a good idea—especially this cool version in copper.

Leather Wall Pocket

This ingenious design adds a bit of unexpected flair at home.

Native Union Switch Bluetooth Speaker

Listening to tunes is a forever changed experience with this portable bluetooth speaker from Switch.

 

Instax Share SP-2 Printer 

Every devoted Instagrammer wants this photo printer. No questions asked.

Fort Standard Crest 4 Bottle Opener

Poppin' bottles is a stylish experience with this brass opener.

Void Watch - V03D in Blue 

Accessorizing is easy with a classic wristwatch.

Previously On… Guess the TV Series

We all have that one friend who's a TV expert. They'll crush it at this game. 

Balsam Candle

Everyone loves cozying up by candlelight. Especially when it's got soothing hints of spruce and tarragon.

