30 Days of Deals: 25% Off Forzieri Orders of $300 and Up

It's day 11 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 25 percent off site-wide* at Forzieri on all orders of $300 and up.

Type in the code INSTYLE at checkout* to save on Forzieri's wide selection of high fashion accessories, clothing, home decor, and more. The Italian-based fashion hub, sometimes called an "accessories wonderland," has every carefully curated fashion item you (and your loved ones) need to upgrade your wardrobe in a flash.

Below are some of our editor favorites to give as gifts (and we even included a few options for him!). Keep scrolling to shop our picks and visit Forzieri for all your other gifting needs. We're telling you, if you're after an Insta-worthy wardrobe, Forzieri is where it's at.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Forzieri.

1 of 5 courtesy

Michael Kors Sneakers

available at forzieri.com $135 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 courtesy

VITA FEDE Lariat Necklace

available at forzieri.com originally $375 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 courtesy

Folding Ray-Ban Wayfarers

available at forzieri.com $153 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 courtesy

LE PARMENTIER Zip Pouch

available at forzieri.com $118 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 courtesy

Lanvin Silk Narrow Tie

available at forzieri.com $145 SHOP NOW

