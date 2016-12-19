30 Days of Deals: NARS Makeup Freebies & Free Overnight Shipping When You Spend $50 





It's day 28 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today, we've got an exclusive NARS offer: When you spend $50, you'll get freebies with your purchase (mini lip glosses in Orgasm, Baby Doll, and Chelsea Girls), plus free overnight shipping with code GETGLOSSED.

When we think gorgeous makeup hues, we think NARS. The French cosmetics company has churned out award-winning lip colors and equally stunning blush shades since its launch in 1994. So, if you're after a refreshed, rejuvenated makeup look for the holidays, look no further. This beauty brand knows its stuff.

Specifically, we're talking velvet-y lip shades ($26; narscosmetics.com), smudge-proof eyeliner ($25; narscosmetics.com), illuminating highlighter ($30; narscosmetics.com) , and, of course, the classic creamy NARS concealers ($29; narscosmetics.com) for covering up even the most stubborn skin issues.

But those are just the makeup basics. When revamping your everyday routine, we'd recommend this attention-grabbing gold eye color ($25; narscosmetics.com), this lip set for ruby red lips ($49; narscosmetics.com), and this powder blush palette ($59; narscosmetics.com) for creating a festive face of makeup that outshines the rest.

Now's the time to shop. For this day only, you'll get your freebies and free overnight shipping when you spend $50. Enter your code (GETGLOSSED) at checkout for instant savings on your favorite products.

