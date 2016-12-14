30 Days of Deals: Spruce Up Your Home with 25% Off All Christmas Decor from Cost Plus World Market  

courtesy
Hanna Lustig
Dec 14, 2016 @ 7:00 am


Cost Plus World Market

It's day 23 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 25% off all Christmas decor from Cost Plus World Market with promo code INSTYLE25.

A chill is in the air, sleigh bells are ringing, and chestnuts are roasting on open fires. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re here to help you deck the halls in style. With a few baubles from World Market, you can bring Christmas cheer to any room.

Trim a tree with a sparkly new topper, pick up a pretty stocking or two for your mantel, or hang an opulent wreath on every door. 'Tis the season to buy beautiful things! And at this eclectic lifestyle retailer, there are styles, colors and textures to please even the pickiest holiday homemakers.

Scroll on to shop our favorite festive wreaths for every type of decorator, or visit Cost Plus World Market for more merriment.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Dermstore.

1 of 5 courtesy

For the Traditionalist 

A handcrafted herbal wreath is a subtle twist on traditional balsam versions, while staying true to classic Christmas décor.  

available at worldmarket.com Originally $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 courtesy

For the Modernist  

Mixing fabric leaves with glittering twigs, this snow-white wreath is a cool, contemporary alternative to greenery. 

available at worldmarket.com Originally $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 courtesy

For the Vintage Lover 

Dusted with shimmer, this berry and pinecone adorned evergreen wreath is the essence of holiday nostalgia.  

available at worldmarket.com Originally $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 courtesy

For the Naturalist 

Full of fragrant eucalyptus, this textured wreath smells as lovely as it looks. 

available at worldmarket.com Originally $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 courtesy

For the Minimalist 

This rustic, seaside-inspired wreath is chic enough to display well after the holidays are over. 

available at worldmarket.com Originally $100 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!