30 Days of Deals: Save $50 When You Spend $150 (or More!) at Kenneth Cole

courtesy
Anna Hecht
Dec 13, 2016 @ 7:00 am


Kenneth Cole

It's day 22 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering $50 off all orders of $150 or more* from Kenneth Cole with promo code INSTYLE.

Who's ready to snag some cool-girl style? Or gift your man with a sleek pair of high-tops? Maybe you're even after some tiny tennies for your little ones. All this is available right now when you shop the always-stylish selections at Kenneth Cole.

Trust us when we say your Gigi Hadid-inspired athleisure look starts at Kenneth Cole, where you'll find street-style chic designs and sleek basics for days. We're talking leather tennis shoes to rock with cool joggers, fab travel clothes, leather moto jackets, and a whole lot more.

Don't delay! This deal can't be beat. For this day only, everything from Kenneth Cole—including the chic fashion sneakers below—are available at a discounted price. Whether you're shopping for you, the kids, or your significant other, every hot fashion item is on sale now. 

*This deal is not valid when combined with other promotions.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Cost Plus World Market.

1 of 6 courtesy

Missy Skyline Embellished Toddler Sneakers

For gals who love a little sparkle, the tiny crystals on these faux leather slip-ons look like falling stars.

available at kennethcole.com $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 courtesy

Kiera Nubuck Sneaker in Almond

These minamalist leather zip-ups with gold hardware are like ankle boots, but sleeker.

available at kennethcole.com $89 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

Broad-way Sneaker 

Half-brogue and half-sneaker, this sleek hybrid in soft nubuck is athleisure at its finest. 

available at kennethcole.com $150 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 courtesy

 Missy Zip High-Top Kids Sneaker

Uptown and downtown girls alike will fall for these edgy studded metallic high-tops.

available at kennethcole.com $52 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 courtesy

Kam Leather Sneaker in Soft Gold

Chic for every season, a subtle coat of golden shimmer updates this classic tennis shoe silhouette.

available at kennethcole.com $120 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 courtesy

Think Fast High-Top Kids Sneaker

Cool kids of all ages will covet these monochromatic black kicks with slick, patterned stitching.

available at kennethcole.com $52 SHOP NOW

