30 Days of Deals: 20% Off Site-Wide at Caudalie

courtesy
InStyle Staff
Dec 01, 2016 @ 7:00 am


SHOP IT

It's day 10 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 20 percent off site-wide* at Caudalie.

Type in the code INSTYLE at checkout* to save on makeup and skincare. Below are some of our editor favorites to give as gifts.

*Sale excludes Resveratrol Lift Face Lifting Soft Cream, The Limited Edition Jason Wu for Caudalie Beauty Elixir, Holiday Sets, Caudalie Favorites Set, Duos & Trios, and Treatments. No price adjustments on previous purchases. Prices are only valid at us.caudalie.com. Sale ends 12/01/16 at 11:59 PM EST.

Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Forzieri.

1 of 5 courtesy

PREMIER CRU THE EYE CREAM

available at us.caudalie.com $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 courtesy

BEAUTY ELIXIR

available at us.caudalie.com originally $49 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 courtesy

RADIANCE SERUM: THE ANTI-DARK SPOT SOLUTION

available at us.caudalie.com originally $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 courtesy

  PREMIER CRU THE CREAM

available at us.caudalie.com originally $158 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 courtesy

NIGHT INFUSION CREAM

available at us.caudalie.com originally $76 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!