10 Curve-Friendly Shorts for Every Summer Occasion

Nothing says summer quite like a great pair of shorts. Whether you're looking for a pair for a formal fiesta or a BBQ picnic, shorts can work for almost any occasion. Classic denim is always a go-to but it's updated with side lacing, bleached treatment, distressed cutouts, and even high-waisted silhouettes.

Looking for a formal fair? Try a great black pair with laser cutouts or even a skort, that's taken from juvenile to mature with an uneven hem. Longer lengths also feel fresh with cool denim. Here, we've gathered 10 options that are sure to be a hit through the season. Start with the above distressed pair, from Missguided ($45; missguided.com), then check out 9 other refreshing selects below.