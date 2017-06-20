10 Curve-Friendly Shorts for Every Summer Occasion

Lashauna Williams
Jun 20, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Nothing says summer quite like a great pair of shorts. Whether you're looking for a pair for a formal fiesta or a BBQ picnic, shorts can work for almost any occasion. Classic denim is always a go-to but it's updated with side lacing, bleached treatment, distressed cutouts, and even high-waisted silhouettes.

VIDEO: Sports Illustrated Cover Girl Ashley Graham on Body Positivity

 

Looking for a formal fair? Try a great black pair with laser cutouts or even a skort, that's taken from juvenile to mature with an uneven hem. Longer lengths also feel fresh with cool denim. Here, we've gathered 10 options that are sure to be a hit through the season. Start with the above distressed pair, from Missguided ($45; missguided.com), then check out 9 other refreshing selects below.

 

Best Lace Up

Ashley Stewart available at ashleystewart.com $22 (originally $37) SHOP NOW
Best Two-Toned

Roaman’s available at fullbeauty.com from $60 SHOP NOW
Best Girlfriend 

Ellos available at fullbeauty.com from $35 SHOP NOW
Best Skort

Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com $24 SHOP NOW
Best High Waist

ASOS Curve available at asos.com $45 SHOP NOW
Best Cut Offs

Good American available at goodamerican.com $145 SHOP NOW
Best Rolled Hem

Old Navy available at oldnavy.com $26 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
Best Bermuda

Simply Be available at simplybe.com from $19 (originally $27) SHOP NOW
Best Dressy

Modamix available at gwynniebee.com from $49 for membership SHOP NOW

