Cupcakes and Cashmere’s New Online Shop Is Seriously Swoon-Worthy

Calling all ultra-femmes! Cupcakes and Cashmere’s Emily Schuman just débuted a new online shop loaded with all things, well, cupcakes and cashmere and sparkles and pretty. What you’ll find at the new e-commerce site is a treasure trove of fashion and lifestyle goodies, all catered toward her fellow quirky motif-loving readership (I mean, just look at this Instagram she shared of avocado sugar cookies, showered with comments like “Yessssssssss” and “These are amazing”).

The shop offers not only Cupcakes and Cashmere branded fashion and home pieces but also third-party items curated to fit the blog’s sugary sweet aesthetic. In a blog post announcing the launch, Schuman writes, “How I live my own life is directly reflected in [the Cupcakes and Cashmere Shop] and every single item the team decided to carry.”

From glitter candles and (of course) cupcake liners to floral rompers and gingham bandanas, shop our picks for must-have summer-ready pieces from the Cupcakes and Cashmere Shop, below.