Cupcakes and Cashmere’s New Online Shop Is Seriously Swoon-Worthy

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Kim Duong
Apr 27, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Calling all ultra-femmes! Cupcakes and Cashmere’s Emily Schuman just débuted a new online shop loaded with all things, well, cupcakes and cashmere and sparkles and pretty. What you’ll find at the new e-commerce site is a treasure trove of fashion and lifestyle goodies, all catered toward her fellow quirky motif-loving readership (I mean, just look at this Instagram she shared of avocado sugar cookies, showered with comments like “Yessssssssss” and “These are amazing”).

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

The shop offers not only Cupcakes and Cashmere branded fashion and home pieces but also third-party items curated to fit the blog’s sugary sweet aesthetic. In a blog post announcing the launch, Schuman writes, “How I live my own life is directly reflected in [the Cupcakes and Cashmere Shop] and every single item the team decided to carry.”

From glitter candles and (of course) cupcake liners to floral rompers and gingham bandanas, shop our picks for must-have summer-ready pieces from the Cupcakes and Cashmere Shop, below.

1 of 9

GEO TRIO GLASS VASE

$30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9

meri meri tassel basket

$35 SHOP NOW
3 of 9

CUPCAKES AND CASHMERE DAVY BLOUSE

$105 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9

MERI MERI GLITTER BIRTHDAY CANDLES

$8/$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9

mother roller crop fray jeans

$210 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9

DONNI CHARM GINGHAM PRINT BANDANA

$66 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9

cupcakes and cashmere cadrian romper

$125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9

cupcakes and cashmere sorena dress

$120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9

MERI MERI CHERRIES POUCH

$15 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!