I Get Hot and Sweaty Easily, but These 8 Things Make Summer (Somewhat) Bearable

If you experience any kind of boob sweat, here's a tip: Wear your bikini top as a bra. I accidentally discovered how well this works thanks to Aerie's Longline Triangle Bikini Top, which is so flattering and comfy that I decided to just wear it as a bra one day. As someone whose chest starts sweating first in the heat, I felt like a lightbulb went off when I realized just how smart this was. This bikini top has a pull-on design, so there are no strings to tie, and it won't look like you're wearing your swimwear as actual clothing. I can't recommend it enough.