The Best Curve-Friendly Loungewear for a Chilly Night

Courtesy of Lane Bryant
Lashauna Williams
Dec 13, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Winter is approaching and it's the perfect time to snuggle up next to the fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa. And what better way to do that than in some of the comfiest separates this season has to offer? Think long cardigans, lightweight sweaters, stretchy leggings, and simple tanks. These neutral pieces can be mixed and matched to create cute outfits, but they’re also standouts on their own. So whether you are visiting loved ones for the holidays or just staying home to binge-watch Stranger Things, these items are sure to keep you snug and warm. Scroll through our list of favorites and start drafting your shopping list!

VIDEO: 30 Pajamas in 60 Seconds

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Leggings by Yummie

Striped mesh panels add an interesting twist to classic leggings.

$72 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Set by Adore Me

Add a little color to your palette with these sky blue separates.

from $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Cardigan by J.Jill

This will be your go-to piece. Use it to top off a camisole or simple lounge dress.

$80 (Originally $100) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Tank Top by Spanx

You can't go wrong with a basic tank that pairs well with everything.

$62 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Maxidress by DKNY

This dress is so easy and comfy! Throw on a belt and leather boots for a street-ready look.

$88 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Sweatpants by Good American

Cropped Bordeaux sweats feel modern.

$129 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Robe by Lauren Ralph Lauren

Nothing says "lounge" quite like a cozy robe.

$78 SHOP NOW

