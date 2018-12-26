Tons of Selena Gomez-Approved Bags Are On Sale for Over 50% Off Right Now

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

No one does a leather bag quite like Coach. Don't believe us? Maybe the brands impressive roster of celebrity fans can convince you otherwise. Jessica Alba, Kate Bosworth, Chloe Grace Moretz, and even Meghan Markle have been spotted carrying the luxe leather totes, but none has been more supportive than Selena Gomez.

Not only has the mega star been seen around town toting countless Coach styles, she’s also a spokesperson, and has co-created two separate capsule collections with the brand. A dedicated stan, to say the least.

It just so happens that right now is the very best time to join Gomez’ ranks as a Coach owner and steal her style. Coach.com just moved a ton of styles to its sale section as part of its Holiday Sale, and is offering a cavernous 50 percent discount on a huge selection of handbags.

At the time of writing, there are 157 bags marked down up to half off, but we’re beelining straight for those Selena-loved styles. Namely, the Selena Bond Bag she was spotted with outside of the Coach 1941 show this past September and the Selena Trail Bag she also wore that month. Plus, how could we pass up this adorable, bunny rabbit-embroidered belt fanny pack she posted on Instagram — which is currently less than $100.

If you're looking for that perfect work tote, weekend crossbody, or evening baby bag, you won't find a more financially savvy time to cop one of Coach's timeless pieces.

Head to Coach's website to see all of the amazing styles currently available at drop dead prices, or scroll on below to see our top (Selena-approved) picks to shop now.

To buy: $238 (Originally $475); coach.com

To buy: $148 (Originally $295); coach.com

To buy: $175 (Originally $350); coach.com