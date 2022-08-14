I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-Approved Primer

It gives me the glowy complexion of my dreams.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Rebecca is the Senior Ecommerce Reviews Writer and Strategist at Meredith Corp. When she's not writing about the latest home, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, you can find her shopping at sample sales or enjoying a mid-day snack.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-approved Primer
Photo: Sephora

A few months ago, I was at a family party, and as soon as I walked in, I noticed that my cousin's face was glowing. I immediately went up to her and asked what she was using to get her skin to look that way, and she laughed and told me my sister had just asked her the same thing. She then shared that the secret behind her perfect complexion was the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter — and let me tell you, I've never added something to my cart faster.

While the popular skincare product is technically a makeup primer, it evens out my skin tone and covers imperfections so well that I use it as a lightweight foundation and don't layer anything else on top of it. According to the brand, it uses smoothing airbrush polymers to give your skin a "poreless, flawless-looking finish" — almost as if you're using a camera filter in real life. Seriously, nearly every time I've worn the primer, someone has commented how nice my skin looks or how glowy my complexion is.

Not only does the primer make my skin appear brighter and smoother, but it's also infused with porcelain flower extract and a moisturizing oil, which together help to boost hydration and reflect light for a super radiant finish. I love how lightweight the formula is, and it never weighs me down or makes me feel like I'm wearing makeup. Even better, it's made without parabens and sulfates, and the primer is also gluten- and cruelty-free. And did I mention how easy it is to use? While each bottle's handle has a built-in application brush, it can be blended in with your fingers or a makeup sponge too.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Courtesy

Shop now: $44; sephora.com, nordstrom.com, charlottetilbury.com, and farfetch.com

But, I'm not the only one who loves the primer. Even A-listers like Adele have given the multipurpose beauty product their seal of approval. The singer was once quoted saying, "I'll literally just put on that glowy thing, and then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach." And what's more, thousands of Sephora and Nordstrom shoppers are fans as well, touting the primer for giving them a dewy glow.

In fact, the Hollywood Flawless Filter is so popular, it's constantly selling out. Luckily, there are a wide variety of shades available to choose from, and since the top-rated primer is available at so many retailers, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding your perfect match in stock somewhere.

A 1-ounce bottle of the beauty primer will cost you $44, which may sound like a splurge for such a small amount, but I think it's definitely worth the price. Plus, it should last me a few months because I only need to use a little amount at a time, and it lasts all day, so I've never had to reapply. If you're still not convinced, you can also shop a mini size for $15, to test it out for yourself before you invest in the full-size bottle.

Ready to give it a try for yourself? Shop the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter at Sephora, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury, or Farfetch while it's still in stock.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Adele
This Is What Adele Uses to Get Glowing Skin
Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer
Amal Clooney's Go-To Moisturizer Comes in a Lightweight and Mattifying Summer-Ready Formula
I Tried the Foundation That Gives Julianne Moore a Glowing Complexion and It's As Good As I Hoped
This Weightless, Julianne Moore-Approved Foundation Makes Me Look Like I Have a Filter On
Resurfacing Face Mask Review
I Relied on This Gentle Exfoliating Mask for Fresh-Looking Skin on My Wedding Day 
This Priming SPF Blurs Pores So Well, Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation — and It’s Finally Back in Stock
This Priming SPF Blurs Pores So Well, Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation — and It's Finally Back in Stock
Ariana Debose Oscar's Glam
Ariana DeBose's Historic Award Show Glam Was Thanks to This Celeb- and TikTok- Favorite Brand
Refy Glow Primer
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Sculpting Primer Gives Me Glass-Like Skin
The 10 Best Primers for Dry Skin That Leave You With a Dewy Glow
The 10 Best Primers for Dry Skin That Leave You With a Dewy Glow
Charlotte Tilbury Color Expansion
Charlotte Tilbury Expanded Its Famous, Amal Clooney-Approved Pillow Talk Shade to 4 New Products
Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation Lives Up to the Hype
Best Mattifying Primers
The 15 Best Mattifying Primers for Every Skin Type, According to Makeup Artists
Hailey Bieber Hydrating Self Tanner
Hailey Bieber Uses This Hydrating Self-Tanner to Give Her Face a "Nice Little Glow"
Tatcha Sale Roundup
4 Glow-Inducing Products to Buy From Tatcha's Big Sale — Including a Lip Mask Jennifer Aniston Uses
Blake Lively Approved Caudalie Beauty Elixir Review
I Finally Tried the Viral Beauty Product from TikTok That Blake Lively Swears by, and It Made My Skin Glow
This Fine-Line Blurring Primer Is Going Viral — and 50-Year-Olds Say It Gives Them "Velvet" Skin
This Fine-Line Blurring Primer Is Going Viral — and 50-Year-Olds Say It Gives Them "Velvet" Skin
Lily Tomlin's Go-To Primer on Grace and Frankie is Also Top Rated by Customers
This Tightening Primer Is the Key to Lily Tomlin's Smooth Complexion