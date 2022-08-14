I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-approved Primer

A few months ago, I was at a family party, and as soon as I walked in, I noticed that my cousin's face was glowing. I immediately went up to her and asked what she was using to get her skin to look that way, and she laughed and told me my sister had just asked her the same thing. She then shared that the secret behind her perfect complexion was the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter — and let me tell you, I've never added something to my cart faster.

While the popular skincare product is technically a makeup primer, it evens out my skin tone and covers imperfections so well that I use it as a lightweight foundation and don't layer anything else on top of it. According to the brand, it uses smoothing airbrush polymers to give your skin a "poreless, flawless-looking finish" — almost as if you're using a camera filter in real life. Seriously, nearly every time I've worn the primer, someone has commented how nice my skin looks or how glowy my complexion is.

Not only does the primer make my skin appear brighter and smoother, but it's also infused with porcelain flower extract and a moisturizing oil, which together help to boost hydration and reflect light for a super radiant finish. I love how lightweight the formula is, and it never weighs me down or makes me feel like I'm wearing makeup. Even better, it's made without parabens and sulfates, and the primer is also gluten- and cruelty-free. And did I mention how easy it is to use? While each bottle's handle has a built-in application brush, it can be blended in with your fingers or a makeup sponge too.

But, I'm not the only one who loves the primer. Even A-listers like Adele have given the multipurpose beauty product their seal of approval. The singer was once quoted saying, "I'll literally just put on that glowy thing, and then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach." And what's more, thousands of Sephora and Nordstrom shoppers are fans as well, touting the primer for giving them a dewy glow.

In fact, the Hollywood Flawless Filter is so popular, it's constantly selling out. Luckily, there are a wide variety of shades available to choose from, and since the top-rated primer is available at so many retailers, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding your perfect match in stock somewhere.

A 1-ounce bottle of the beauty primer will cost you $44, which may sound like a splurge for such a small amount, but I think it's definitely worth the price. Plus, it should last me a few months because I only need to use a little amount at a time, and it lasts all day, so I've never had to reapply. If you're still not convinced, you can also shop a mini size for $15, to test it out for yourself before you invest in the full-size bottle.

Ready to give it a try for yourself? Shop the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter at Sephora, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury, or Farfetch while it's still in stock.