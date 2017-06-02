Here's the California Fashion Brand Celebs Are Obsessed With

When it comes to hot trends, celebrities are the first to know. These days, stars are utterly obsessed with Rails clothing. Founder and creative director, Jeff Abrams launched this L.A.-based brand in 2008 with a single hat; since then it has evolved into a multi-million dollar global company, expanding into women, men, and children’s apparel. Abrams’s signature button-downs have become the must have wardrobe staple. With its contemporary and versatile pieces, Rails has developed a loyal following of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kendall Jenner among others.

To give you a head start, we've picked some of our favorite items to help you upgrade your wardrobe for the hot summer days ahead. Scroll down to shop or stop by the brand’s first ever pop-up store at The Surf Lodge in Montauk this weekend. It will run from June 3rd to June 4th. Happy Shopping!