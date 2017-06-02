Here's the California Fashion Brand Celebs Are Obsessed With

Getty
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Jun 02, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

When it comes to hot trends, celebrities are the first to know. These days, stars are utterly obsessed with Rails clothing. Founder and creative director, Jeff Abrams launched this L.A.-based brand in 2008 with a single hat; since then it has evolved into a multi-million dollar global company, expanding into women, men, and children’s apparel. Abrams’s signature button-downs have become the must have wardrobe staple. With its contemporary and versatile pieces, Rails has developed a loyal following of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kendall Jenner among others.

VIDEO: For $500K, You Can Summer Like Jay Z and Beyoncé in the Hamptons

 

To give you a head start, we've picked some of our favorite items to help you upgrade your wardrobe for the hot summer days ahead. Scroll down to shop or stop by the brand’s first ever pop-up store at The Surf Lodge in Montauk this weekend. It will run from June 3rd to June 4th. Happy Shopping! 

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

hunter button down shirt

available at railsclothing.com $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

amber trio stripe dress

available at railsclothing.com $158 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

billie crop tee

available at revolve.com $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

greta button down shirt

available at shopbop.com $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

jesse embroidered cutoff denim shorts

available at nordstrom.com $158 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

liam embroidered shorts

available at nordstrom.com $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Knox St. Tropez Denim Jacket

available at neimanmarcus.com $285 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

poppy tank top

available at shopspring.com $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

brett embroidery button down shirt

available at revolve.com $187 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

hunter white dove cinder shirt

available at shopspring.com $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

kelli aloha sweatshirt

available at shopspring.com $138 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

johnny chambray romper

available at saksfifthavenue.com $178 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

isabelle wildflower top

available at shopspring.com $128 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

julian lisbon stripe dress

available at intermixonline.com $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

whitney midnights magenta stripe shirt

available at shopspring.com $138 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!