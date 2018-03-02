Celebrity-Inspired Travel Gear for Spring Break

jastookes/Instagram
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Mar 02, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

It’s Spring Break! The time of year where you strive to escape the mundane routine called life and go somewhere fun. No matter your destination choice, having the right luggage is key. That means your travel gear should be just as chic as the items packed inside.

In today’s market, there are countless different styles, sizes, and prices to compare. The task can, without a doubt, be overwhelming. Therefore, to ease your stress, we turned to a few of our favorite celebrities for travel glam inspiration. Scroll below and see some of the fun options we picked out for your getaway.

VIDEO: Travel Tidy With Marie Kondo

1 of 6 Splash News, Courtesy

CARRY-ON

Vanessa Hudgens is carrying a Calpak Astyll carry-on suitcase, $125; nordstrom.com

Clockwise from top left: Rimowa Salsa Air Cabin, $495; bloomingdales.com, Away The Bigger Carry-On, $245; awaytravel.com, Raden The A22, $295; nordstrom.com,Tumi V3, $525; tumi.com

 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Splash News, Courtesy

CHECK-IN

Karlie Kloss is carrying her Away The Medium luggage, $275; awaytravel.com

Clockwise from top left: Delsey Paris Embleme, $119; bedbathandbeyond.com, Bric's Bellagio, $675; neimanmarcus.com, Samsonite Novaire, $390; amazon.com, Victorinox Swiss Army Etherius Gradient, $640; macys.com

3 of 6 Getty Images, Courtesy

DUFFLE BAG

Gigi Hadid is carrying her Fendi Logo Embossed Leather Duffle Bag, $2,750; saksfifthavenue.com

From top: Tory Burch Printed Duffle, $298; toryburch.com, Filson Solid Barrel Duffle, $135; gilt.com, State Franklin Packable Duffle, $125; shopbop.com, Cole Haan Saunders Duffle, $650; colehaan.com

Advertisement
4 of 6 Getty Images, Courtesy

BACKPACK

Suki Waterhouse is carrying her Herschel Supply Co. Daypack, $40; zappos.com 

Clockwise From Top Left: Kipling x Disney, $134; amazon.com, Henri Bendel West 57th, $428; henribendel.com, Herschel Supply Co. Little America Polycoat Studio, $120; nordstrom.com, Fossil Camilla Convertible, $198; fossil.com

Advertisement
5 of 6 Getty Images, Courtesy

WEEKENDER

Nina Dobrev is carrying her Keds Forestbound Canvas Utility Bag, $99; keds.com

Clockwise From Top Left: Bugaboo by Jannissima, $859; bugaboo.com, Madewell The Transport, $298; madewell.com, Baggu Overnight, $68; urbanoutfitters.com, London Fog Cambridge 360, $160; kohls.com

Advertisement
6 of 6 Getty Images, Courtesy

FANNY PACK

Kendall Jenner is wearing her Prada fanny pack, $965; farfetch.com (for similar styles)

From Top: Kate Spade New York Greenwood Place Rita, $198; nordstrom.com, Maje Heart Belt, $315; bloomingdales.com, Building Block, $395; shopbop.com, Tory Burch Miller $228; toryburch.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!