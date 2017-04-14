A Celebrity-Approved Guide to Summer Shorts Shopping

247PAPS.TV / Splash News; AKM-GSI;Kevin Mazur/Getty
There are three types of people in the world: Those who love shorts, those who hate shorts, and those still searching for just the right style. If you happen to be hiding behind door número tres, we've looked to major celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid for 11 of-the-moment spins on baring your legs, and shopped each one out—including the exact pairs they're wearing.
Scroll down to find your favorite options.
VIDEO: Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Chow Down on Cheeseburgers Post-VS Fashion Show
