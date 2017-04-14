A Celebrity-Approved Guide to Summer Shorts Shopping

Apr 14, 2017

There are three types of people in the world: Those who love shorts, those who hate shorts, and those still searching for just the right style. If you happen to be hiding behind door número tres, we've looked to major celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid for 11 of-the-moment spins on baring your legs, and shopped each one out—including the exact pairs they're wearing.

Scroll down to find your favorite options.

1 of 11 AKM-GSI; Courtesy (4)

Bermuda Length

Gigi Hadid in Re/Done | Levi’s shorts, $195; barneys.com for similar styles, and a Tommy Hilfiger tank top, $90; luisaviaroma.com.

Clockwise from top left: Black Orchid, $150; blackorchiddenim.com. Good American, $145; goodamerican.com. American Eagle Outfitters, $50; ae.com. GAP, $50; gap.com.

2 of 11 4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES; Courtesy (4)

Embroidered

Bella Thorne in Missguided shorts, $38; asos.com for similar styles, Valfre Daily Dose Tee, $42; valfre.com, and Sunday Somewhere Soleil sunglasses, $290; net-a-porter.com.

 

Clockwise from top left: GRLFRND, $198; revolve.com. Rosie HW X Paige, $299; paige.com. BB Dakota x Revolve, $85; revolve.com. Topshop Moto, $65; topshop.com.

 

3 of 11 Roger Wong/INFphoto.com; Courtesy (4)

Solid-colored

Adriana Lima in The Jetset Diaries lace-up shorts, $117; 6pm.com, Krewe sunglasses, $235; krewe.com and a Balenciaga City bag, $2,150; www.net-a-porter.com.

Clockwise from top left: Joe’s The Wasteland, $90 (originally $128); joesjeans.com. Tobi, $17 (originally $68); tobi.com. Tory Burch, $795; toryburch.com. J.Crew, $30 (orignally $45); jcrew.com.

 

4 of 11 NCP/Star Max/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

Daisy Dukes

Rihanna in Levi’s shorts, $68; firegypsyvintage.com.

Clockwise from top left: True Religion, $149; truereligion.com. Re/Done | Levi’s, $174; shopspring.com. Rag & Bone, $195; net-a-porter.com. One Teaspoon, $99; shopbop.com.

5 of 11 Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock; Courtesy (4)

Striped

Hailee Steinfeld in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini shorts, $208 (originally $336); yoox.com, and a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blouse, $307 (originally $439); stylebop.com

Clockwise from top left:  Splendid, $69; splendid.com. RED Valentino, $260; matchesfashion.com. Zara, $36; zara.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $98; shopbop.com.

 

6 of 11 247PAPS.TV / Splash News; Courtesy (4)

High-Rise

Kendall Jenner in Agolde Jaden shorts, $118; revolve.com.

Clockwise from top left: Citizens of Humanity, $218; citizensofhumanity.com. Alexander Wang, $282; mytheresa.com. Abercrombie & Fitch, $58; shopspring.com. PACSUN, $45; pacsun.com.

 

7 of 11 Jenny Anderson/WireImage; Courtesy (4)

Feminine and Flirty

Nikki Reed in an Iro Bonnie shirt and Kris shorts, shopbop.com for similar styles.

Clockwise from top left: Rachel Zoe, $225; shopspring.com. Rails, $158; shopspring.com. White Fox, $55; whitefoxboutique.com. Free People, $58; freepeople.com.

 

8 of 11 GSNY / Splash News; Courtesy (4)

Frayed Hem

Hilary Duff in Cotton On Saturday shorts, $15 (originally $30); cottonon.com (for different colors).

Clockwise from top left: L’Agence, $185; shopbop.com. J Brand, $148; intermixonline.com. Sanctuary, $89; sanctuaryclothing.com. Sonia Rykiel, $270; net-a-porter.com.

9 of 11 Kevin Mazur/Getty; Courtesy (4)

Distressed

Alessandra Ambrosio in Re/Done | Levi’s shorts, shopspring.com for similar styles.

Clockwise from top left: Lucky Brand, $80; luckybrand.com. 3x1, $195; 3x1.us/shop,  R13, $325; net-a-porter.com. Polo Ralph Lauren, $98; ralphlauren.com.

10 of 11 Peter Cepeda/INFphoto.com; Courtesy (4)

Cuffed

Shailene Woodley in Nobody Denim shorts, $149; farfetch.com for similar styles.

Clockwise from top left: Current/Elliott, $194; matchesfashion.com. Frame, $180; net-a-porter.com. Madewell, $70; madewell.com. Mother, $188; motherdenim.com.

11 of 11 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

Leather

Sienna Miller in a Chanel jacket and leather shorts; chanel.com.

Clockwise from top left: Halston Heritage, $178 (originally $445); shopspring.com. Hilfiger Collection, $690; tommy.com. Balenciaga, $1,925; matchesfashion.com. A.L.C., $254 (originally $635); theoutnet.com.

