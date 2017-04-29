Where to Buy the Exact Cropped Jeans Celebrities Are Wearing

Alison Syrett Cleary (text) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (reporting)
Apr 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am

If you’re feeling unsure about a certain denim silhouette, consider the same design cropped. It basically solves every dilemma you can think up: Hate going to the tailor? A purposely brief inseam means you won’t have to. Worried about shoe options? Heels and flats both work with a shorter length—and it looks amazing with ankle boots (shout out to the Hadid sisters pictured below).

Even better, a few extra inches of exposed lower leg has a way of making everyone seem longer and leaner (particularly so if you add in a higher waistline, too). See for yourself with the 10 celeb-vetted takes on the ankle-baring jeans here—from kicky baby bells to relaxed ‘90s-inspired styles—and shop each exact look for yourself.

1 of 10 AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner

Shop the look: Re/Done | Levi's Leandra jeans, $325; revolve.com, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, $75; barneys.com

2 of 10 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Jessica Alba

Shop the look: The Great Fellow jeans, $285; shopbop.com, Frame rectangle belt, $179; frame-store.com, Loeffler Randall Arbella sandals, $395; loefflerrandall.com, Victoria Beckham x Target Bee print shirt, $26; target.com

3 of 10 Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez

Shop the look: J Brand Maria jeans, $190; net-a-porter.com, Fallon Monarch bandana chocker, $160; neimanmarcus.com, Stuart Weitzman The Nuggets sneakers, $199; stuartweitzman.com

4 of 10 Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

Jaime King

Shop the look: Black Orchid Mia jeans, $168; blackorchiddenim.com, Ramy Brook Paris dress $345; revolve.com

5 of 10 Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Gigi Hadid

Shop the look: Mother jeans, $228; revolve.com, Stuart Weitzman boots, $373; stuartweitzman.com, Elizabeth and James sunglasses, $185; neimanmarcus.comfor similar style

6 of 10 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Shop the look: Blank NYC jeans, $106; asos.com, Stuart Weitzman Ruggy booties, $298; 6pm.com, Burberry sweatshirt, $795; burberry.com

7 of 10 WENN.com

Jessica Biel

Shop the look: Re/Done | Levi's The Leandra jeans, $345; ssense.com, Ports 1961 slip-on sneakers, $636; farfetch.com, Storets Sail Away Stripe sweater jacket, $117; storets.com

8 of 10 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

Shop the look: Mother Insider jeans, $238; motherdenim.com, Saint Laurent Candy sandals, $895; barneys.com

9 of 10 WENN.com

Emma Roberts

Shop the look: La Vie Rebecca Taylor Beatrice jeans, $195; rebeccataylor.com, La Vie Rebecca Taylor blouse, $89; rebeccataylor.com, Ancient Greek Sandals Taygete Sandals, $185; farfetch.com, Loft belt, $30; loft.com, Warby Parker Winston sunglasses, starting at $95; warbyparker.com

10 of 10 AKM-GSI

Kate Bosworth

Shop the look: M.I.H Arrow jeans, $85; mytheresa.com, Frame jacket, $615; neimanmarcus.com, Paco Rabbane scarf, $590; barneys.com for different color; Alexander Wang Attica bag, $850; neimanmarcus.com, Tod’s Gomma boots, $614; raffaello-network.com

