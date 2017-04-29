Where to Buy the Exact Cropped Jeans Celebrities Are Wearing

If you’re feeling unsure about a certain denim silhouette, consider the same design cropped. It basically solves every dilemma you can think up: Hate going to the tailor? A purposely brief inseam means you won’t have to. Worried about shoe options? Heels and flats both work with a shorter length—and it looks amazing with ankle boots (shout out to the Hadid sisters pictured below).

Even better, a few extra inches of exposed lower leg has a way of making everyone seem longer and leaner (particularly so if you add in a higher waistline, too). See for yourself with the 10 celeb-vetted takes on the ankle-baring jeans here—from kicky baby bells to relaxed ‘90s-inspired styles—and shop each exact look for yourself.