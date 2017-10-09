Celebrity-Inspired Coats That Will Get You Noticed All Season

Every season has its differences; altering temperatures, distinct moods, diverse seasonal activities. However, the one common denominator is the determination to remain as fashionable as possible, despite sweltering heat or below-zero temperatures.

In the springtime, we face the challenge of figuring out when to ditch pants for cute skirts and flowy dresses; in the summertime, we actively shop shoe stores to find the cutest open-toe sandals; in the fall, we adjust to cooler temperatures as we transition to light jackets and dusters; and in the winter, we aim to find the perfect coat without looking like a puffy snowman.

With so many different options to choose from, purchasing the ideal coat to keep you warm as the days become shorter and colder is a challenging task. Are you more of a puffer coat or a wrap-coat gal? Are you into pops of color or the classic black coat? To ease your shopping stress, we turned to your favorite celebrities for inspiration and found the best coats for the upcoming cooler days. Scroll down to shop our picks.

While shopping, please keep in mind that while your old coat may be so last season to you, it could mean a whole lot to someone less fortunate. Organizations like New York Cares Coat Drive and One Warm Coat will gladly accept your gently worn coat and donate to those in need. Staying stylish is important but making sure everyone stays warm in the brutally cold days of winter is key.

1 of 16 Raymond Hall/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

wrap coat

On Reese Witherspoon: Max Mara, $5,090; saksfifthavenue.com

Clockwise from top left: Sentaler, $995; bergdorfgoodman.com, Ted Baker London, $575; nordstrom.com, Ganni, $350; intermixonline.com, Halston Heritage, $895; halston.com

 

 

2 of 16 Jackson Lee / Splash News; Courtesy (4)

Classic Trench

On Rihanna: Ulyana Sergeenko Demi Couture, $6,070; modaoperandi.com

Clockwise from top left: Etoile Isabel Marant, $410; mytheresa.com, True Religion, $229; truereligion.com, Lacoste, $425; lacoste.com, Nau, $275; nau.com

3 of 16 Neil Mockford/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

Check, please!

On Gigi Hadid: Tommy x Gigi, $449; macys.com

Clockwise from top left: Vince, $795; bloomingdales.com, Storets, $195; storets.com, Tibi, $1,150; shopspring.com, The Kooples, $925; thekooples.com

4 of 16 Ron Asadorian/Splash News; Courtesy (4)

Rosé, Anyone?

On Jessica Alba: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, $695; net-a-porter.com

Clockwise from top left: H&M, $129; hm.com, Guess, $240; nordstrom.com, J. Crew, $250; jcrew.com, Rudsak, $595; rudsak.com

 

5 of 16 Xposure / AKM-GSI; Courtesy (4)

Double Trouble

On Angelina Jolie: Bottega Veneta, $3,600; bottegaveneta.com

Clockwise from top left: Topshop, $125: topshop.com, Mango, $299; mango.com, French Connection, $320; frenchconnection.com, Scotch & Soda, $298; shopspring.com

6 of 16 Marc Piasecki/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

Perfect Camel

On Karlie Kloss: Anya Hindmarch, $2,500; modaoperandi.com

Clockwise from top left: Rag & Bone, $995; rag-bone.com, Max Mara, $2,850; farfetch.com, Tory Burch, $698; toryburch.com, AYR, $595; ayr.com

7 of 16 Robert Kamau/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

pop of color

On Kate Hudson: Marni, $2,600; marni.com

Clockwise from top left: Elizabeth and James, $745; net-a-porter.com, Miss Selfridge, $145; lordandtaylor.com, Sosken, $895; soskenstudios.com, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, $495, aliceandolivia.com

8 of 16 Team GT/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

Cozy Parka

On Jennifer Lopez: Nicole Benisti, $1,650; saksfifthavenue.com

Clockwise from top left: Moose Knuckles, $850; bloomingdales.com, The North Face, $420; zappos.com, Filson, $795; filson.com, Nobis, $850; nobis.com

9 of 16 C Flanigan/FilmMagic; Courtesy (4)

Classic BLACK

On Zoey Deutch: Dior, dior.com for more info

Clockwise from top left: Boss, $695; hugoboss.com, Theory, $955; theory.com, AllSaints, $670; allsaints.com, Mackage, $750; mackage.com

10 of 16 Alamy Stock Photo; Courtesy (4)

Super Girl

On Carrie Underwood: Kate Spade New York, shopspring.com for similar style

Clockwise from top left: Maje, $630; maje.com, Red Valentino, $1,150; farfetch.com, Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo, $228; bananarepublic.com, Kate Spade New York, $998; katespade.com

11 of 16 osiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty; Courtesy (4)

trendy puffer

On Kendall Jenner: Ports 1961, $1,750; ports1961.com for more info

Clockwise from top left: Juicy Couture, $368; juicycouture.com, Adidas Outdoor, $149; adidasoutdoor.com, Free People, $148; freepeople.com, Canada Goose, $595; canadagoose.com

12 of 16 Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Courtesy (4)

sleek leather

On Adriana Lima: Zeynep Arcay, $4,100; fwrd.com

Clockwise from top left: Diane von Furstenberg, $2,043; matchesfashion.com, Frame, $2,495; shopspring.com, AllSaints, $1,110; allsaints.com, Theory, $1,895; neimanmarcus.com

13 of 16 Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

refined trench

On Priyanka Chopra: Ralph Lauren Collection, ralphlauren.com for similar style

Clockwise from top left: Citizens of Humanity, $468; revolve.com, Hunter, $445; shopbop.com, Rebecca Taylor, $695; neimanmarcus.com, BCBGMAXAZRIA, $228; bcbg.com

14 of 16 HGL/GC Images; Courtesy (4)

Wild at heart

On Isla Fisher: Kate Spade New York, $1,698; katespade.com

Clockwise from top left: Nanette Lepore, $748; nanettelepore.com, Club Monaco, $498; clubmonaco.com, House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve, $328; revolve.com, Vince Camuto, $199; nordstrom.com

15 of 16 Jackson Lee / Splash News; Courtesy (4)

denim diva

On Bella Hadid: Zara, $90; zara.com for similar style

Clockwise from top left: Acne Studios, $540; acnestudios.com, Sanctuary, $169; sanctuaryclothing.com, Zara, $90; zara.com, Madewell, $178; madewell.com

16 of 16 Tristan Fewings/Getty; Courtesy (4)

long vest

On Olivia Palermo: Max & Co, maxandco.com for more info

Clockwise from top left: Soia & Kyo, $495; soiakyo.com, Moncler, $1,165; nordstrom.com, Diesel, $598; diesel.com, Mackage, $450; nordstrom.com

