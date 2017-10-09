Celebrity-Inspired Coats That Will Get You Noticed All Season

Every season has its differences; altering temperatures, distinct moods, diverse seasonal activities. However, the one common denominator is the determination to remain as fashionable as possible, despite sweltering heat or below-zero temperatures.

In the springtime, we face the challenge of figuring out when to ditch pants for cute skirts and flowy dresses; in the summertime, we actively shop shoe stores to find the cutest open-toe sandals; in the fall, we adjust to cooler temperatures as we transition to light jackets and dusters; and in the winter, we aim to find the perfect coat without looking like a puffy snowman.

With so many different options to choose from, purchasing the ideal coat to keep you warm as the days become shorter and colder is a challenging task. Are you more of a puffer coat or a wrap-coat gal? Are you into pops of color or the classic black coat? To ease your shopping stress, we turned to your favorite celebrities for inspiration and found the best coats for the upcoming cooler days. Scroll down to shop our picks.

VIDEO: 30 Puffer Coats in 60 Seconds

While shopping, please keep in mind that while your old coat may be so last season to you, it could mean a whole lot to someone less fortunate. Organizations like New York Cares Coat Drive and One Warm Coat will gladly accept your gently worn coat and donate to those in need. Staying stylish is important but making sure everyone stays warm in the brutally cold days of winter is key.