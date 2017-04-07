Where to Buy the Exact Step-Hem Jeans Celebrities Are Wearing

If the last time you tailored your jeans was, um, never then you’re going to love Hollywood’s latest denim obsession: uneven cuffs. Purposely distressed and cropped well above the ankle (aka, a length that works for most heights) the undone detail rarely calls for alterations—and when it does, a D.I.Y. job will suffice. After all, why pay extra money when the edges are supposed to be frayed?

You’d do much better putting that green toward one of the seven steller pairs of celeb-approved takes on the trend below, complete with the shopping intel on the rest of their looks. Scroll down to start buying.

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans