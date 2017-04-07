Where to Buy the Exact Step-Hem Jeans Celebrities Are Wearing

If the last time you tailored your jeans was, um, never then you’re going to love Hollywood’s latest denim obsession: uneven cuffs. Purposely distressed and cropped well above the ankle (aka, a length that works for most heights) the undone detail rarely calls for alterations—and when it does, a D.I.Y. job will suffice. After all, why pay extra money when the edges are supposed to be frayed?

You’d do much better putting that green toward one of the seven steller pairs of celeb-approved takes on the trend below, complete with the shopping intel on the rest of their looks. Scroll down to start buying.

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

 

1 of 7 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Shop the Look: Citizens of Humanity Liya jeans, $ 200 (originally $228); nordstrom.com, Isabel Marant Etoile Voile Nathan top, $286; mytheresa.com.

2 of 7 Sean O'Neill/PacificCoastNews

Blake Lively

Shop the Look: Mother Stunner jeans, $238; neimanmarcus.com, Christian Louboutin loafers, $895 (saksfifthavenue.com for similar style).

3 of 7 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Shop the Look: Frame Nouveau Le Mix jeans, $449; frame-store.com, Coach Rogue bag, $795; coach.com, Francesco Russo pumps, $690 (mytheresa.com for similar style).

4 of 7 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Shop the Look: Sandro Straight Cut jeans, $275; sandro-paris.com, Topshop top, $28; topshop.com, Krewe Ward sunglasses, $275; krewe.com, Tony Bianco Diddy boots, $120; revolve.com.

5 of 7 Ryan Turgeon/Splash News

Bella Hadid

Shop the Look: True Religion Halle jeans, $90 (originally $189); truereligion.com; One By Alpha Industries jacket, $140 (shopbop.com for similar style).

6 of 7 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Shop the Look: Paige Vintage Julia jeans, $269; revolve.com, Saint Laurent boots, $895; mytheresa.com, Shauns Elie sunglasses, $100 (originally $240); shaunscalifornia.com.

7 of 7 KNNG/AKM-GSI

Hilary Duff

Shop the Look: Mother Stunner Ankle Step Fray jeans, $196; nordstrom.com, Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria shoes, $250; net-a-porter.com.

