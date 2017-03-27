17 Celebrity-Approved Car Seats

When you’re expecting, picking out a stroller is often one of the highest priorities on your to-do list. It’s a task not too dissimilar from buying a car: finding the perfectly functional yet stylish ride to wheel your baby around (as well as your miscellaneous goods) can be challenging. And like car buying, road tests may often accompany the experience. But don’t forget, baby will need a car seat first and foremost—in fact, many hospitals won’t even let you leave the premises without your bundle of joy safely cocooned in a properly outfitted car seat.

VIDEO: How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

So while you’re knee-deep in car seat research, take a look at some of our favorite celebrities and their choices below. From the teeny infant phase to boisterous toddlerhood, there’s a car seat for every need and every fast-moving stage of your little one's growth.