17 Celebrity-Approved Car Seats

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Hana Asbrink and Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Mar 27, 2017 @ 9:00 am

When you’re expecting, picking out a stroller is often one of the highest priorities on your to-do list. It’s a task not too dissimilar from buying a car: finding the perfectly functional yet stylish ride to wheel your baby around (as well as your miscellaneous goods) can be challenging. And like car buying, road tests may often accompany the experience. But don’t forget, baby will need a car seat first and foremost—in fact, many hospitals won’t even let you leave the premises without your bundle of joy safely cocooned in a properly outfitted car seat.

VIDEO: How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids

 

So while you’re knee-deep in car seat research, take a look at some of our favorite celebrities and their choices below. From the teeny infant phase to boisterous toddlerhood, there’s a car seat for every need and every fast-moving stage of your little one's growth.

1 of 17 Courtesy

Diono Rainier

Fans: Tori Spelling, Giuliana Rancic, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Audrina Patridge, Orlando Bloom, Holly Madison, Majandra Delfino, Meghan King Edmonds, James Van der Beek, Brooke Burke, Molly Simms, Phaedra Parks, Jamie King, Justin Baldoni, Ian Ziering, James Van der Beek, Lisa Ling, Ali Landry

available at diono.com $380 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

Cybex Aton Q

Fans: Tori Spelling, Josh Hartnett, Liv Tyler, Lucy Liu, Coco Rocha

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $350 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Diono Radian rXT

Fans: Tori Spelling, Giuliana Rancic, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Audrina Patridge, Orlando Bloom, Holly Madison, Majandra Delfino, Meghan King Edmonds, James Van der Beek, Brooke Burke, Molly Simms, Phaedra Parks, Jamie King, Justin Baldoni, Ian Ziering, James Van der Beek, Lisa Ling, Ali Landry

available at diono.com $360 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

Nuna Pipa

Fans: Zooey Deschanel, Jessica Biel, Megan Fox, Zoë Saldana, Gwen Stefani, Lacey Chabert, Louis Tomlinson

available at nordstrom.com $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Baby Jogger City GO

Fan: Bar Refaeli

available at nordstrom.com $230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

Clek Foonf

Fans: Mario and Courtney Lopez, Selma Blair, Beverley Mitchell, Malin Akerman, Alanis Morrisette, Rachel Zoe, Ali Landry, Zoë Saldana, David Arquette

available at amazon.com $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

Chicco KeyFit 30

Fans: Molly Sims, Kelly Clarkson, Jordana Brewster, Claire Danes, Natalie Portman, Sandra Bullock, Sheryl Crow, Isla Fisher

available at target.com $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

Peg Perego Primo Viaggio Convertible

Fans: Rachel Zoe, Giuliana Rancic, Tori Spelling, Roselyn Sanchez

available at target.com $400 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

Britax B-Safe 35

Fans: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Michael Phelps, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

available at target.com $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

Clek Oobr

Fans: Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Kendra Wilkinson, Denise Richards, Mario and Courtney Lopez, Brooke Burke, Courteney Cox

available at nordstrom.com $190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Britax Frontier

Fan: Jessica Simpson

available at kohls.com $272 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

Clek Olli

Fans: David and Victoria Beckham, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Gwen Stefani

available at amazon.com $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Cybex Cloud Q Butterfly

Fans: Molly Sims, Lake Bell

available at albeebaby.com $550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

Britax Romer Baby-Safe Plus SHR II

Fan: Prince William and Kate Middleton

available at britaxemea.com $315 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

4moms Self-Installing Car Seat

Fans: David Arquette, Tori Spelling, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega

available at 4moms.com $500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

UPPAbaby Mesa

Fans: Zoey Deschanel, Michael Phelps, Ali Larter, Christian Bale, Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie

available at nordstrom.com $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Britax B-Safe Elite

Fan: Cam Newton

available at walmart.com $199 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!