Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker's Go-To Denim Brand Is as Little as $19 Right Now

Excuse us while we buy 10 pairs of jeans.
By Tara Gonzalez
Jun 21, 2021 @ 4:43 pm
After taking a much-deserved break over the past year, hard pants are without a doubt back. While celebrities are still wearing comfortable sneakers everywhere, and most have yet to break out strappy heels, they're definitely wearing jeans. It's good timing: Amazon Prime Day has a shocking amount of deals on celeb-loved denim. So now is the perfect time to stock up on all the pairs you wish you could have worn during lockdown and quarantine. 

No doubt one of the most famous denim brands beloved by Hollywood is Mother Denim. The brand is infamous for making the controversial jeans Meghan Markle made famous (yes, they're low-rise skinny jeans). Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Garner recently twinned in a pair. Jennifer Lopez was just spotted in a pair of the brand's Dazzler jeans while out in Miami. Sarah Jessica Parker wore socks by the brand when voting back in late 2020. 

For Prime Day this year, Mother is on major sale, with prices starting at $19 for a pair of socks similar to the ones worn by SJP herself. As for Mother jeans, they typically retail for over $250, but so many best-selling pairs are under $200 right now. Most importantly, because it is basically summer, the Dutchie Frayed Short and the Tomcat Kick Fray Short are both under $175. The popular Looker jeans, worn by everyone from Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lawrence, are under $200.

While a sale on Mother Denim isn't necessarily rare, it isn't extremely common. And what we can guarantee is that these pairs will sell out ASAP. Especially because we're predicting a Bennifer sighting featuring these jeans soon (Lopez just wore the Lookers in Miami, so it's bound to happen). Plus, if a denim brand is this beloved by the rich and famous, you already know it's good. These Prime Day deals just make it irresistible. 

Shop the best Mother Amazon Prime day deals below before they sell out, below. 

