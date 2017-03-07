Can't Miss Sale Items from Sweaty Betty and Levis 

Christian Vierig/LEAD
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 06, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Sale Alert! You can now shop Sweaty Betty up to 50% off until March 8th (off selected lines) and Levi's up to 30% off through March 6, via SPRING. It is a must-take-advantage-of sale, because there is nothing better than getting incredible workout gear at a fraction of the cost. You can also stock up on denim via the Levi's sale, and everyone should have plenty of denim in their wardrobe, its a staple! Scroll through as we bring you highlights from the SPRING sale.

Sweaty Betty Competition Swimsuit

$60 SHOP NOW
Sweaty Betty Superior Workout Crop Top 

$52 SHOP NOW
Sweaty Betty To The Beat Reversible Barre Leggings

$98 SHOP NOW
Sweaty Betty Polartec Windbloc Hoodie 

$92 SHOP NOW
Sweaty Betty Aerial 2in1 Dance Shorts 

$42 SHOP NOW
Levi's AUTHENTIC SHERPA TRUCKER JACKET - MOVIN' & SHAKIN' 

$103 SHOP NOW
Levi's 715 BOOT CUT JEANS - WESTERN STAR

$32 SHOP NOW
Levi's TAILORED WESTERN SHIRT - VINTAGE LIGHT

$32 SHOP NOW
Levi's CLASSIC TRUCKER JACKET - VINTAGE RESERVE

$35 SHOP NOW
Levi's OVERALLS

$42 SHOP NOW

