9 Bags and Shoes We Can't Believe Are on Sale Right Now

Courtesy (10)
Alexis Bennett
May 23, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Thank the retail gods for giving us Bloomingdale's (and also Memorial Day Sales). Right now, you can enjoy major savings on select items at Bloomingdale's. What items, you ask? Everything, from designer clothing to designer jewelry. And yes, the best handbags and shoes are also marked down, too.

Some of our favorite big-name brands are included—like Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, and even Gucci. There are too many goodies to choose from. But there's no need to feel overwhelmed by all of the great deals. We’ve rounded up a list of gotta-have-it bags and sandals you won't want to miss out on.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize This Spring

Don't hit snooze. Scroll down now before the best summer-ready bags and shoe deals are over.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Emma Leather Saddle Bag

Celine Lefebure $297 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Falcon 100 Leather High Heel Sandals

Jimmy Choo $555 (Originally $925) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Justina Woven Straw Bag

Kate Spade $239 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Lasa Leather Crisscross Floral Wedge Slide Sandals

Salvatore Ferragamo $438 (Originally $730) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Bree Circle Leather Crossbody

Rebecca Minkoff $88 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Alexis Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Stuart Weitzman $273 (Originally $455) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Remington Large Leather Tote

Burberry $775 (Originally $1,295) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Cori Small Leather Trunk Bag

Michael Michael Kors $239 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Viola Satin Fringe Slide Sandals

Kenneth Cole $69 (Originally $99) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!