Kylie Jenner Just Endorsed This Rose Gold Toothbrush, and It’s 42% Off for Black Friday
There’s an age-old adage in American pop culture: If Kylie Jenner is seen with it, it’s going to sell out. Everything the star touches seems to turn to gold — down to her rose gold electric toothbrush, which happens to be 42 percent off for Black Friday.
Earlier this week, Jenner endorsed the Burst Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush on her Instagram Stories, posing with the device while wearing a sultry velvet bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand, Skims.
“Burst’s Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush, Coconut Whitening Strips, and Rose Gold Water Flosser are exactly what my routine has been missing,” she said in a press release. “They look stunning in my bathroom and keep my smile looking its best and brightest.”
Jenner and her family are undoubtedly known for their expensive taste, but with the toothbrush marked down to $70 today, this is one celeb-approved purchase that won’t break the bank. Its charcoal-infused bristles are specially designed to remove tough stains, while its powerful motor boasts 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, giving you a gentle yet effective clean with every use.
To turn on the Burst Sonic, choose from one of three modes — whitening, sensitive, or massage. Follow its 30-second interval cues to brush each quadrant of your mouth for a total of two minutes, and trust that it’ll last you for ages without needing to be charged again, thanks to its one-month battery life. In addition to the charger, every toothbrush comes with a matching travel case and a pack of coconut whitening strips.
Burst also sells the Jenner-approved toothbrush in a now-$85 bundle pack that comes with all of the above, plus a tube of fluoride toothpaste and expanding floss in a sleek black container. If you’re looking for a more subtle addition to your daily routine, you can shop a similar bundle in black instead of rose gold.
You can shop the Burst Sonic Rose Gold Toothbrush at its sale price for the next three days. Keeping in mind the Jenner effect, we recommend ordering yours soon — AKA, while it’s still in stock.
