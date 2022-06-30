Best Wine Delivery Services

Winc is the best overall wine delivery service

By Robin Shreeves
Published on June 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Friends Celebrate With Wine
Photo: Sean Locke / Stocksy

It wasn't so long ago that it was difficult to have wine delivered to your home. Now, it's as easy as ordering on a website or through an app. The best wine delivery services not only offer quality wines, but they get them to you quickly and efficiently—sometimes in under an hour—and offer extras, too. What a fantastic time it is to be a wine lover!

There are services that offer monthly wine subscriptions or clubs, specialize in just bubbly, hunt down hard-to-find bottles, put quality wine in boxes, and much more. With all these options for having wine delivered, it's easy to not only find your favorite wines, but to discover new ones.

Best Wine Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Winc

Self Care Subscription Boxes
Winc
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $59.95/month
  • Free Shipping: Yes
  • Products per Delivery: 4

Why You Should Try It

For those who like to discover new wines that cater to their personal tastes, Winc's wine delivery is based on a personalized palate profile. Individual subscriptions become more specific to a member's palate as they rate wines they're sent.

Pros

  • Each member gets a personalized palate profile
  • One-time, non-membership purchases available
  • Free shipping for club members on 4 or more bottles

Cons

  • Ships to only 38 states
  • No mainstream wines

Winc's personalized palate profile sets it apart from other wine delivery services. Before ordering individual bottles or becoming a subscribing member, wine drinkers answer a series of questions about their taste preferences: the kind of flavors they enjoy, favorite foods, and more. Winc uses these answers to create wine suggestions, although you aren't required to choose from only the suggestions offered. Winc users can rate wines they've had from the service, too, which gives the site more information to help suggest bottles.

Working directly with winegrowers and winemakers, Winc offers exclusive wines that aren't easy to get elsewhere. One-, two-, or three-month gift subscriptions are available, and these wines make great gifts, too; the recipient can also fill out the palate profile before any wine is shipped.

Pricing and Plans

  • Subscriptions start at $59.99/month with free shipping on 4 or more wines
  • Three or fewer bottles have a flat shipping fee of $9

Best Variety: Wine.com

wine.com
wine.com. wine.com
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: Varies
  • Free Shipping: Yes, with a $59/year membership
  • Products per Delivery: Varies

Why You Should Try It

Wine.com is the world's largest wine store and carries wines from all around the world. Its selection can't be beat, and its website and mobile app make it easy to order from anywhere.

Pros

  • Shipping is free with Stewardship membership ($59/year)
  • Website has extra info like critics' scores and reviews
  • Also delivers spirits

Cons

  • Delivers to only 43 states
  • Some wines sell out after purchase

It's hard to find more variety in wine anywhere or an easier way to navigate locating those wines on both the website and the Wine.com app. The search functions are easy to use, and for those who need a little extra help, there's a chat feature with a live person who can help choose the perfect red, white, rosé, or sparkling wines. With the $59/year Stewardship membership, shipping is free on all orders, whether it's one bottle or 20, plus membership gets you access to wines only available to members and special discounts.

Choose from individual bottles, curated sets, glassware, and more, or give a gift certificate or a membership to the service's Picked Wine Club which sends six handpicked bottles based on the recipient's personal preferences. Customers can also pick the frequency of shipments: every one, two, or three months.

Pricing and Plans

  • Bottles priced individually; $59/year Stewardship membership waives shipping fees
  • Picked Club starts at about $120 with free shipping

Best Value: Wine Insiders

Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders. Wine Insiders
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $89/first club shipment; $155 each shipment after
  • Free Shipping: Yes with 6+ bottles
  • Products per Delivery: 12

Why You Should Try It

Wine Insiders partners with quality wineries in prestigious wine regions, cutting out the middleman and allowing for lower prices on their wines. Wine lovers can shop for individual bottles, curated packs, or join their wine club.

Pros

  • Shipping is free with 6 or more bottles
  • Can buy individual bottles or join the quarterly wine club
  • Also offers canned wines and ready-to-drink cocktails

Cons

  • Some complaints of customer service issues
  • No mainstream bottles

Wine Insiders is a direct-to-consumer online wine shop. It cuts out the middleman, making the quality wines they offer from all over the world less expensive. To keep costs low, customers must order at least three bottles of wine. The Insiders Club members or those ordering six or more individual bottles receive free shipping. Club members receive 12 wines quarterly, tasting notes, and free wine accessories with some shipments.

Don't like the wine that was shipped? Not a problem. Wine Insiders has a 100% satisfaction guarantee and will refund the price of the bottle, so trying unfamiliar wines is not so risky. There's an online live chat support system Monday through Friday to answer questions and assist customers with choosing wines. Check out the celebrity recommendations and curated collections from Martha Stewart, Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and French chef Ludo Lefebvre–something that other services don't offer.

Pricing and Plans

  • Flat $14.95 shipping on 1 to 5 bottles
  • Free shipping on 6 or more bottles and The Insiders Club
  • Insiders Club: $89 for the first quarterly shipment; $155 each shipment after

Best for Red Wine: SommSelect

SommSelect
SommSelect. SommSelect
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $99/month
  • Free Shipping: Yes
  • Products per Delivery: 4 or 6 for wine clubs

Why You Should Try It

A team of trained sommeliers chooses the small-production wines for SommSelect and shares the story behind every bottle. Buy individual bottles, build a case and get free shipping, or join one of their four wine clubs and drink like a true somm.

Pros

  • Wines are chosen by trained sommeliers
  • 4 wine clubs to choose from
  • Detailed tasting notes, winery information, and pairing suggestions for each bottle

Cons

  • During extreme heat conditions, shipments aren't sent out till the heat lifts
  • Ships to only 45 states

This wine delivery service's name makes it clear how its wines are chosen—sommeliers thoughtfully select each bottle. The sommeliers travel the world searching for wines from family-owned, sustainable wineries. Each bottle has well-written, educational, detailed information about the wine and winery right on the website. Customers can choose to purchase single bottles, build a case, or join one of four monthly wine clubs.

The Explore 4 Club is a selection of four bottles centered around a theme and is a unique introduction to the world of wine. The Somm 6 is six bottles of curated premier wine that the somms are excited about at the moment. The Somm 6 Red is the same, but it's all reds (making this the best wine delivery service for red wine lovers). The Blind 6 is made for blind tasting: six bottles wrapped in black tissue paper and numbered for a blind tasting experience. Looking to send wine as a gift? One-time club gift packs allow the recipient to get the same great service as club members, but there's no commitment.

Pricing and Plans

  • Build a Case: Price of wines plus $10, no fee for shipping
  • Explore 4 Club: $99/month plus tax, $20 flat shipping
  • Somm 6 Club: $199/month plus tax, shipping included
  • Somm 6 Red Club: $220/month plus tax, shipping included
  • Blind 6 Club: $220/month plus tax, shipping included

Best for White Wine: Gary's Wine & Marketplace

Gary's wine & marketplace
Gary's wine & marketplace. Gary's wine & marketplace
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $60/month
  • Free Shipping: Yes
  • Products per Delivery: 3 to 12

Why You Should Try It

Shopping at Gary's Wine & Marketplace online is like shopping at one of Gary's brick-and-mortar locations. It boasts a fantastic selection of hand-chosen wines at all price points, plus beer, spirits, and snacks.

Pros

  • $48 Gary's Plus annual membership allows for free shipping
  • Also ships beer, spirits, and snacks
  • $5 delivery to certain towns within the local New Jersey area

Cons

  • Wine club is not customizable
  • Shipping costs vary without a Gary's Plus membership

Gary's is a New Jersey-based wine shop with a fantastic online shopping experience. The team travels the world to find exceptional wines that are also an exceptional value. Customers can order wines—plus beer, spirits, and more—to be shipped right to their doorstep or have their shipment hand-delivered to certain locations. Gary's carries over 800 white wines online, and white wine lovers can search by price range, vintage, specific interests (organic, kosher), varietal, region, and more.

Gary's also offers two quarterly wine club options. The Sommelier Society is for beginner and curious wine fans who want to learn more about wine. This club has six bottles in each shipment. The customizable Connoisseur Club ships 12 quality bottles of white, red, or a mix of both four times a year. Both clubs come complete with tasting notes and both have free shipping. In addition to being a great wine delivery service for white wines, it's a great service for gifts. Of course, wines and other beverages can be gifted, but Gary's also offers gift sets, bar accessories, glassware, and even housewares.

Pricing and Plans

  • Gary's Plus annual membership allows for free shipping, $48
  • Sommelier Society Club: $150/quarter
  • Connoisseur Club: $350/quarter

Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip

International Women’s Day 2022
The Sip
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $54.95/month
  • Free Shipping: Yes
  • Products per Delivery: 2 to 3

Why You Should Try It

Champagne and sparkling wine lovers can discover new bubbles without a huge commitment with The Sip. It sends three small bottles of high-end sparkling wines with each shipment and offers full bottle purchases when customers find favorites.

Pros

  • Small bottles make it easy to discover new sparkling wines
  • Each shipment comes with $10 credit for full bottles
  • Can try the service out with no-commitment options

Cons

  • Membership shipments are only every other month
  • Does not ship to every state

This clever sparkling wine delivery service works like this: The Sip sends three 187 ml bottles of Champagne or other sparkling wine with each shipment, so wine drinkers can discover high-end bubbles without the commitment of opening an entire bottle. Shipments arrive every other month. There's always a $10 credit in the shipment to use toward ordering a full bottle of wine that especially impresses. Once a month, club members can hop online for a virtual tasting with The Sip crew and other members.

There are two ways to pay—every time a shipment goes out or once a year upfront. The once-a-year option saves $5 a box and has some extra perks (like a $75 credit for full bottles) plus the ability to slightly customize the box. Sip boxes are available as gifts, also.

Pricing and Plans

  • Annual membership paid in full: $54.95/box, billed annually at $329.79
  • Pay bi-monthly with each shipment: $59.95/box

Best for Boxed Wine: Boxt

Boxt
Boxt. Boxt
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $62/box
  • Free Shipping: Yes, with subscription plan
  • Products per Delivery: 1 or 2

Why You Should Try It

Boxt sources quality wines from the West Coast and puts them in boxes that are the equivalent of four bottles of wine. Once opened, the wine can stay fresh for up to six weeks.

Pros

  • One box is equivalent to four bottles
  • Stays fresh for up to 6 weeks after opening
  • Memberships are flexible

Cons

  • Doesn't ship to 8 states
  • One-time orders are more expensive than member orders

Boxed wine no longer carries the stigma it once did, and many quality wines are going into environmentally-friendly, money-saving boxes. Boxt has a unique take on putting quality wines in boxes. It offers eight different boxed wines: three white, four red, and one blush. Each is the equivalent of four 750 ml bottles and stays fresh for up to six weeks after it's opened. Boxes are also described by their flavor profile and residual sugar content, not its grapes.

This boxed wine delivery service has two different membership options to choose from that both offer discounts and free shipping. One sends one box of wine each month that the member chooses. The other delivers two or more boxes of wine each month that the member selects. Individual boxes are also available on a one-time basis, but they cost about $10 more and may include shipping costs. Boxes can be sent as gifts, and for each box bought (gift or not), a tree is planted.

Pricing and Plans

  • Single box membership: $64/month; free shipping
  • Two or more boxes membership: $124/month for two boxes plus an additional $62 for each additional box; free shipping

Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club

Plonk Wine of the Month Club Membership
Plonk
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $110
  • Free Shipping: Yes
  • Products per Delivery: 4, 6, or 12 bottles

Why You Should Try It

Plonk specializes in small-production, organic and biodynamic wines, delivered right to your doorstep. Many of the wines are produced with indigenous grapes from lesser-known wine regions like Croatia or Greece.

Pros

  • Sustainable wines
  • Introduces drinkers to new-to-them grapes
  • Customizable shipments

Cons

  • Many of the grape varieties are unfamiliar to casual wine drinkers
  • Must buy 6 bottles if buying individual bottles

This ironically-named wine delivery service ("plonk" is a term usually used for low-quality wine) is the best wine club for those who want to ensure what they're drinking is sustainably produced. Plonk sources its wines from all over the world, and they are often made with grapes indigenous to each region. Wine drinkers are privy to many varieties of wines they may have never tried before.

Plonk offers three club options: a white wine club, a red wine club, and a mixed club. Members pick their club, select the number of bottles they want in each shipment (four, six or 12), and and choose their shipment frequency—month to month or every three, six or 12 shipments. Ordering additional bottles of enjoyed wines from the online wine shop is easy, too. There's a six-bottle minimum on additional bottles, and shipping is free.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 bottles/month: $110/month
  • 6 bottles/month: $160/month
  • 12 bottles/month: $285/month

Best for Same-Day Delivery: Drizly

Drizly
Drizly. Drizly
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: Varies
  • Free Shipping: No
  • Products per Delivery: Varies

Why You Should Try It

In areas where Drizly offers same-day delivery, wines often show up on your doorstep within one hour. The wine delivery service has retail partners all over the country that they work with to source and deliver orders.

Pros

  • Large selection of wine
  • Delivery in about an hour
  • App makes ordering even easier

Cons

  • Not all orders can be delivered in an hour
  • Not available in all states

Drizly works with brick-and-mortar retail partners all over the country to get wine (and other alcoholic beverages) into the hands of its customers quickly, often in about an hour. Because customers indicate their location, Drizly shows them only what's available in their region for hand delivery, although they can also ship wines that aren't eligible for same-day delivery.

Drizly has a large selection of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines to choose from, plus boxed wines and canned wines. It has a large selection of mainstream offerings, plus a wide variety of wines from smaller producers from all over the world. For same-day delivery, Drizly is your best bet.

Pricing and Plans

  • Prices vary based on selection

Final Verdict

The best wine delivery services offers customers value and great customer service, and all of these services do just that. Each one has its merits, but for the best overall experience, Winc comes out on top. Its personalized palate profile that gets more specific as wines are rated, plus its selection of unique wines places it at the top of our list.

Compare the Best Wine Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Free Shipping? Products Per Delivery Delivery Area Gift Option?
Winc 
Best Overall		 $59.95/month Yes 4 38 Yes
Wine.com
Best Variety		 Varies Yes Varies 43 Yes
Wine Insiders
Best Value		 $89/first quarterly shipment Yes 12 to 15 43 Yes
SommSelect
Best for Red Wine		 $99/shipment Yes 4 or 6 45 Yes
Gary's Wine & Marketplace 
Best for White Wines		 $60/month Yes 3 to 12 N/A Yes
The Sip
Best for Sparkling Wine		 $54.95/month Yes 3 N/A Yes
Boxt
Best for
Boxed Wine		 $62/box Yes Varies 42 Yes
Plonk Wine Club
Best for Organic Wine		 $110/month Yes 4, 6, or 12 N/A Yes
Drizly
Best for Same-Day Delivery		 Varies No Varies 31 Yes

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do Wine Delivery Services Work?

Wine delivery services allow customers to choose individual bottles of wine or join wine clubs. They ship or hand-deliver the wines, depending on the individual delivery service. Someone who is 21 years old or older with a valid I.D. must be present to sign for the wine, or the service is not legally allowed to leave it.

What Types of Wine Do Wine Delivery Services Offer?

Wine delivery services offer just about any type of wine available, although not all services offer all wines. Some delivery services offer a large variety, while others focus on a special type of wine like sparkling wine or boxed wine.

Are There Any Fees Associated With Wine Delivery Services?

Wine delivery service fees vary depending on the service. Most charge for shipping or delivery unless a customer orders a certain number of bottles or is a member of a wine club that includes free shipping. Other fees may include once-a-year membership fees that then allow for free shipping and other perks.

What Is the Difference Between a Wine Delivery Service and a Wine Subscription?

Not all wine delivery services offer wine subscriptions, although most of them do. Delivery services simply deliver wine within the legal parameters of each state. Wine subscriptions have optional wine clubs that many delivery services offer. Wine clubs feature wines chosen by the service and delivered at regular intervals. Wine subscriptions or wine clubs are often good values since there are discounts on wine and often includes free shipping.

Methodology

We reviewed more than 55 alcohol delivery services to determine the best overall and as well as those that topped specialized categories. We considered value, wine quality, shipping costs, frequency of delivery, variety of wines, customization, and flexibility in shipping when choosing the best in each category.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022
These Are the Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022
best at home gel kits
We Tried 9 At-Home Gel Manicure Kits — These 6 Deliver Salon-Quality Results
Best Skorts for Womens
The 7 Best Skorts For Both On and Off the Court
Best Electric Toothbrushes
9 Electric Toothbrushes That Make Brushing Your Teeth More Enjoyable
Best Beauty Subscription Boxes
The 21 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes for Trying New Skincare and Makeup
best swimsuits
These Are the 12 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits Online (So You Can Try Them On At Home)
Best Period Underwear
The 12 Best Period Underwear For Every Kind of Flow
Best Work Bags for Women
Commuting Is Hard Enough — These 6 Work Bags Will Make It That Much Easier
Best Places to Buy Dresses Online
These Are the Best Places to Buy Dresses Online for Any Occasion
Best Online Clothing Stores
Take Our Word For It — These Are the Best Online Clothing Stores
This Clothing Rental Subscription Is My Secret to Loud, Trendy Clothing
This Clothing Rental Subscription Is My Secret to Trendy, Loud Outfits Without Fast-Fashion Guilt
The best razors for women
The 10 Best Razors for Gloriously Smooth Skin Anywhere and Everywhere
TK
We Tried 3 Healthy Meal Delivery Services—and Here's What You Need to Know
MasterClass Review
I Tried MasterClass for 6 Months and Now I'm Calling It the Best Gift Idea
The 8 Best Color Correctors to Put Under-Eye Bags to Bed
The 8 Best Color Correctors to Put Dark Circles to Bed
Best White Button Downs
Consider These 10 White Button Downs the Foundation of Your Wardrobe