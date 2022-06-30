Shopping Best Wine Delivery Services Winc is the best overall wine delivery service By Robin Shreeves Published on June 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Sean Locke / Stocksy It wasn't so long ago that it was difficult to have wine delivered to your home. Now, it's as easy as ordering on a website or through an app. The best wine delivery services not only offer quality wines, but they get them to you quickly and efficiently—sometimes in under an hour—and offer extras, too. What a fantastic time it is to be a wine lover! There are services that offer monthly wine subscriptions or clubs, specialize in just bubbly, hunt down hard-to-find bottles, put quality wine in boxes, and much more. With all these options for having wine delivered, it's easy to not only find your favorite wines, but to discover new ones. Best Wine Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Winc Best Variety: Wine.com Best Value: Wine Insiders Best for Red Wine: SommSelect Best for White Wine: Gary's Wine & Marketplace Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip Best for Boxed Wine: Boxt Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club Best for Same-Day Delivery: Drizly Best Overall: Winc Winc Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $59.95/monthFree Shipping: YesProducts per Delivery: 4Why You Should Try ItFor those who like to discover new wines that cater to their personal tastes, Winc's wine delivery is based on a personalized palate profile. Individual subscriptions become more specific to a member's palate as they rate wines they're sent.Pros Each member gets a personalized palate profile One-time, non-membership purchases availableFree shipping for club members on 4 or more bottlesConsShips to only 38 statesNo mainstream winesWinc's personalized palate profile sets it apart from other wine delivery services. Before ordering individual bottles or becoming a subscribing member, wine drinkers answer a series of questions about their taste preferences: the kind of flavors they enjoy, favorite foods, and more. Winc uses these answers to create wine suggestions, although you aren't required to choose from only the suggestions offered. Winc users can rate wines they've had from the service, too, which gives the site more information to help suggest bottles.Working directly with winegrowers and winemakers, Winc offers exclusive wines that aren't easy to get elsewhere. One-, two-, or three-month gift subscriptions are available, and these wines make great gifts, too; the recipient can also fill out the palate profile before any wine is shipped.Pricing and PlansSubscriptions start at $59.99/month with free shipping on 4 or more winesThree or fewer bottles have a flat shipping fee of $9 Best Variety: Wine.com wine.com. wine.com Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: VariesFree Shipping: Yes, with a $59/year membershipProducts per Delivery: VariesWhy You Should Try ItWine.com is the world's largest wine store and carries wines from all around the world. Its selection can't be beat, and its website and mobile app make it easy to order from anywhere.Pros Shipping is free with Stewardship membership ($59/year)Website has extra info like critics' scores and reviewsAlso delivers spiritsConsDelivers to only 43 statesSome wines sell out after purchaseIt's hard to find more variety in wine anywhere or an easier way to navigate locating those wines on both the website and the Wine.com app. The search functions are easy to use, and for those who need a little extra help, there's a chat feature with a live person who can help choose the perfect red, white, rosé, or sparkling wines. With the $59/year Stewardship membership, shipping is free on all orders, whether it's one bottle or 20, plus membership gets you access to wines only available to members and special discounts.Choose from individual bottles, curated sets, glassware, and more, or give a gift certificate or a membership to the service's Picked Wine Club which sends six handpicked bottles based on the recipient's personal preferences. Customers can also pick the frequency of shipments: every one, two, or three months.Pricing and PlansBottles priced individually; $59/year Stewardship membership waives shipping feesPicked Club starts at about $120 with free shipping Best Value: Wine Insiders Wine Insiders. Wine Insiders Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $89/first club shipment; $155 each shipment afterFree Shipping: Yes with 6+ bottlesProducts per Delivery: 12 Why You Should Try ItWine Insiders partners with quality wineries in prestigious wine regions, cutting out the middleman and allowing for lower prices on their wines. Wine lovers can shop for individual bottles, curated packs, or join their wine club.Pros Shipping is free with 6 or more bottlesCan buy individual bottles or join the quarterly wine clubAlso offers canned wines and ready-to-drink cocktailsConsSome complaints of customer service issuesNo mainstream bottlesWine Insiders is a direct-to-consumer online wine shop. It cuts out the middleman, making the quality wines they offer from all over the world less expensive. To keep costs low, customers must order at least three bottles of wine. The Insiders Club members or those ordering six or more individual bottles receive free shipping. Club members receive 12 wines quarterly, tasting notes, and free wine accessories with some shipments.Don't like the wine that was shipped? Not a problem. Wine Insiders has a 100% satisfaction guarantee and will refund the price of the bottle, so trying unfamiliar wines is not so risky. There's an online live chat support system Monday through Friday to answer questions and assist customers with choosing wines. Check out the celebrity recommendations and curated collections from Martha Stewart, Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and French chef Ludo Lefebvre–something that other services don't offer.Pricing and PlansFlat $14.95 shipping on 1 to 5 bottlesFree shipping on 6 or more bottles and The Insiders ClubInsiders Club: $89 for the first quarterly shipment; $155 each shipment after Best for Red Wine: SommSelect SommSelect. SommSelect Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $99/monthFree Shipping: YesProducts per Delivery: 4 or 6 for wine clubsWhy You Should Try ItA team of trained sommeliers chooses the small-production wines for SommSelect and shares the story behind every bottle. Buy individual bottles, build a case and get free shipping, or join one of their four wine clubs and drink like a true somm.ProsWines are chosen by trained sommeliers4 wine clubs to choose fromDetailed tasting notes, winery information, and pairing suggestions for each bottleConsDuring extreme heat conditions, shipments aren't sent out till the heat liftsShips to only 45 statesThis wine delivery service's name makes it clear how its wines are chosen—sommeliers thoughtfully select each bottle. The sommeliers travel the world searching for wines from family-owned, sustainable wineries. Each bottle has well-written, educational, detailed information about the wine and winery right on the website. Customers can choose to purchase single bottles, build a case, or join one of four monthly wine clubs.The Explore 4 Club is a selection of four bottles centered around a theme and is a unique introduction to the world of wine. The Somm 6 is six bottles of curated premier wine that the somms are excited about at the moment. The Somm 6 Red is the same, but it's all reds (making this the best wine delivery service for red wine lovers). The Blind 6 is made for blind tasting: six bottles wrapped in black tissue paper and numbered for a blind tasting experience. Looking to send wine as a gift? One-time club gift packs allow the recipient to get the same great service as club members, but there's no commitment.Pricing and PlansBuild a Case: Price of wines plus $10, no fee for shippingExplore 4 Club: $99/month plus tax, $20 flat shippingSomm 6 Club: $199/month plus tax, shipping includedSomm 6 Red Club: $220/month plus tax, shipping includedBlind 6 Club: $220/month plus tax, shipping included Best for White Wine: Gary's Wine & Marketplace Gary's wine & marketplace. Gary's wine & marketplace Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $60/monthFree Shipping: Yes Products per Delivery: 3 to 12 Why You Should Try ItShopping at Gary's Wine & Marketplace online is like shopping at one of Gary's brick-and-mortar locations. It boasts a fantastic selection of hand-chosen wines at all price points, plus beer, spirits, and snacks. Pros $48 Gary's Plus annual membership allows for free shipping Also ships beer, spirits, and snacks$5 delivery to certain towns within the local New Jersey areaConsWine club is not customizableShipping costs vary without a Gary's Plus membershipGary's is a New Jersey-based wine shop with a fantastic online shopping experience. The team travels the world to find exceptional wines that are also an exceptional value. Customers can order wines—plus beer, spirits, and more—to be shipped right to their doorstep or have their shipment hand-delivered to certain locations. Gary's carries over 800 white wines online, and white wine lovers can search by price range, vintage, specific interests (organic, kosher), varietal, region, and more.Gary's also offers two quarterly wine club options. The Sommelier Society is for beginner and curious wine fans who want to learn more about wine. This club has six bottles in each shipment. The customizable Connoisseur Club ships 12 quality bottles of white, red, or a mix of both four times a year. Both clubs come complete with tasting notes and both have free shipping. In addition to being a great wine delivery service for white wines, it's a great service for gifts. Of course, wines and other beverages can be gifted, but Gary's also offers gift sets, bar accessories, glassware, and even housewares.Pricing and PlansGary's Plus annual membership allows for free shipping, $48Sommelier Society Club: $150/quarterConnoisseur Club: $350/quarter Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip The Sip Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $54.95/monthFree Shipping: YesProducts per Delivery: 2 to 3Why You Should Try ItChampagne and sparkling wine lovers can discover new bubbles without a huge commitment with The Sip. It sends three small bottles of high-end sparkling wines with each shipment and offers full bottle purchases when customers find favorites.Pros Small bottles make it easy to discover new sparkling winesEach shipment comes with $10 credit for full bottlesCan try the service out with no-commitment optionsConsMembership shipments are only every other monthDoes not ship to every stateThis clever sparkling wine delivery service works like this: The Sip sends three 187 ml bottles of Champagne or other sparkling wine with each shipment, so wine drinkers can discover high-end bubbles without the commitment of opening an entire bottle. Shipments arrive every other month. There's always a $10 credit in the shipment to use toward ordering a full bottle of wine that especially impresses. Once a month, club members can hop online for a virtual tasting with The Sip crew and other members.There are two ways to pay—every time a shipment goes out or once a year upfront. The once-a-year option saves $5 a box and has some extra perks (like a $75 credit for full bottles) plus the ability to slightly customize the box. Sip boxes are available as gifts, also.Pricing and PlansAnnual membership paid in full: $54.95/box, billed annually at $329.79Pay bi-monthly with each shipment: $59.95/box Best for Boxed Wine: Boxt Boxt. Boxt Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $62/boxFree Shipping: Yes, with subscription planProducts per Delivery: 1 or 2Why You Should Try ItBoxt sources quality wines from the West Coast and puts them in boxes that are the equivalent of four bottles of wine. Once opened, the wine can stay fresh for up to six weeks.Pros One box is equivalent to four bottlesStays fresh for up to 6 weeks after openingMemberships are flexibleConsDoesn't ship to 8 statesOne-time orders are more expensive than member ordersBoxed wine no longer carries the stigma it once did, and many quality wines are going into environmentally-friendly, money-saving boxes. Boxt has a unique take on putting quality wines in boxes. It offers eight different boxed wines: three white, four red, and one blush. Each is the equivalent of four 750 ml bottles and stays fresh for up to six weeks after it's opened. Boxes are also described by their flavor profile and residual sugar content, not its grapes.This boxed wine delivery service has two different membership options to choose from that both offer discounts and free shipping. One sends one box of wine each month that the member chooses. The other delivers two or more boxes of wine each month that the member selects. Individual boxes are also available on a one-time basis, but they cost about $10 more and may include shipping costs. Boxes can be sent as gifts, and for each box bought (gift or not), a tree is planted.Pricing and PlansSingle box membership: $64/month; free shippingTwo or more boxes membership: $124/month for two boxes plus an additional $62 for each additional box; free shipping Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club Plonk Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $110Free Shipping: YesProducts per Delivery: 4, 6, or 12 bottlesWhy You Should Try It Plonk specializes in small-production, organic and biodynamic wines, delivered right to your doorstep. Many of the wines are produced with indigenous grapes from lesser-known wine regions like Croatia or Greece.Pros Sustainable winesIntroduces drinkers to new-to-them grapesCustomizable shipmentsConsMany of the grape varieties are unfamiliar to casual wine drinkersMust buy 6 bottles if buying individual bottles This ironically-named wine delivery service ("plonk" is a term usually used for low-quality wine) is the best wine club for those who want to ensure what they're drinking is sustainably produced. Plonk sources its wines from all over the world, and they are often made with grapes indigenous to each region. Wine drinkers are privy to many varieties of wines they may have never tried before.Plonk offers three club options: a white wine club, a red wine club, and a mixed club. Members pick their club, select the number of bottles they want in each shipment (four, six or 12), and and choose their shipment frequency—month to month or every three, six or 12 shipments. Ordering additional bottles of enjoyed wines from the online wine shop is easy, too. There's a six-bottle minimum on additional bottles, and shipping is free.Pricing and Plans4 bottles/month: $110/month6 bottles/month: $160/month12 bottles/month: $285/month Best for Same-Day Delivery: Drizly Drizly. Drizly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: VariesFree Shipping: NoProducts per Delivery: VariesWhy You Should Try It In areas where Drizly offers same-day delivery, wines often show up on your doorstep within one hour. The wine delivery service has retail partners all over the country that they work with to source and deliver orders.Pros Large selection of wineDelivery in about an hourApp makes ordering even easierConsNot all orders can be delivered in an hourNot available in all statesDrizly works with brick-and-mortar retail partners all over the country to get wine (and other alcoholic beverages) into the hands of its customers quickly, often in about an hour. Because customers indicate their location, Drizly shows them only what's available in their region for hand delivery, although they can also ship wines that aren't eligible for same-day delivery.Drizly has a large selection of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines to choose from, plus boxed wines and canned wines. It has a large selection of mainstream offerings, plus a wide variety of wines from smaller producers from all over the world. For same-day delivery, Drizly is your best bet.Pricing and PlansPrices vary based on selection Final Verdict The best wine delivery services offers customers value and great customer service, and all of these services do just that. Each one has its merits, but for the best overall experience, Winc comes out on top. Its personalized palate profile that gets more specific as wines are rated, plus its selection of unique wines places it at the top of our list. Compare the Best Wine Delivery Services Company Starting Price Free Shipping? Products Per Delivery Delivery Area Gift Option? Winc Best Overall $59.95/month Yes 4 38 Yes Wine.com Best Variety Varies Yes Varies 43 Yes Wine Insiders Best Value $89/first quarterly shipment Yes 12 to 15 43 Yes SommSelect Best for Red Wine $99/shipment Yes 4 or 6 45 Yes Gary's Wine & Marketplace Best for White Wines $60/month Yes 3 to 12 N/A Yes The Sip Best for Sparkling Wine $54.95/month Yes 3 N/A Yes Boxt Best forBoxed Wine $62/box Yes Varies 42 Yes Plonk Wine Club Best for Organic Wine $110/month Yes 4, 6, or 12 N/A Yes Drizly Best for Same-Day Delivery Varies No Varies 31 Yes Frequently Asked Questions How Do Wine Delivery Services Work? Wine delivery services allow customers to choose individual bottles of wine or join wine clubs. They ship or hand-deliver the wines, depending on the individual delivery service. Someone who is 21 years old or older with a valid I.D. must be present to sign for the wine, or the service is not legally allowed to leave it. What Types of Wine Do Wine Delivery Services Offer? Wine delivery services offer just about any type of wine available, although not all services offer all wines. Some delivery services offer a large variety, while others focus on a special type of wine like sparkling wine or boxed wine. Are There Any Fees Associated With Wine Delivery Services? Wine delivery service fees vary depending on the service. Most charge for shipping or delivery unless a customer orders a certain number of bottles or is a member of a wine club that includes free shipping. Other fees may include once-a-year membership fees that then allow for free shipping and other perks. What Is the Difference Between a Wine Delivery Service and a Wine Subscription? Not all wine delivery services offer wine subscriptions, although most of them do. Delivery services simply deliver wine within the legal parameters of each state. Wine subscriptions have optional wine clubs that many delivery services offer. Methodology We reviewed more than 55 alcohol delivery services to determine the best overall and as well as those that topped specialized categories. We considered value, wine quality, shipping costs, frequency of delivery, variety of wines, customization, and flexibility in shipping when choosing the best in each category. 