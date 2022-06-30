Best Wine Delivery Services of 2022

There are services that offer monthly wine subscriptions or clubs, specialize in just bubbly, hunt down hard-to-find bottles, put quality wine in boxes, and much more. With all these options for having wine delivered, it's easy to not only find your favorite wines, but to discover new ones.

It wasn't so long ago that it was difficult to have wine delivered to your home. Now, it's as easy as ordering on a website or through an app. The best wine delivery services not only offer quality wines, but they get them to you quickly and efficiently—sometimes in under an hour—and offer extras, too. What a fantastic time it is to be a wine lover!

Best Overall: Winc Winc Sign Up Now Key Specs

Starting Price: $59.95/month

$59.95/month Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4

Why You Should Try It For those who like to discover new wines that cater to their personal tastes, Winc's wine delivery is based on a personalized palate profile. Individual subscriptions become more specific to a member's palate as they rate wines they're sent. Pros Each member gets a personalized palate profile

One-time, non-membership purchases available

Free shipping for club members on 4 or more bottles Cons Ships to only 38 states

No mainstream wines Winc's personalized palate profile sets it apart from other wine delivery services. Before ordering individual bottles or becoming a subscribing member, wine drinkers answer a series of questions about their taste preferences: the kind of flavors they enjoy, favorite foods, and more. Winc uses these answers to create wine suggestions, although you aren't required to choose from only the suggestions offered. Winc users can rate wines they've had from the service, too, which gives the site more information to help suggest bottles. Working directly with winegrowers and winemakers, Winc offers exclusive wines that aren't easy to get elsewhere. One-, two-, or three-month gift subscriptions are available, and these wines make great gifts, too; the recipient can also fill out the palate profile before any wine is shipped. Pricing and Plans Subscriptions start at $59.99/month with free shipping on 4 or more wines

Three or fewer bottles have a flat shipping fee of $9

Best Variety: Wine.com wine.com. wine.com Sign Up Now Key Specs

Starting Price: Varies

Varies Free Shipping: Yes, with a $59/year membership

Yes, with a $59/year membership Products per Delivery: Varies Why You Should Try It Wine.com is the world's largest wine store and carries wines from all around the world. Its selection can't be beat, and its website and mobile app make it easy to order from anywhere. Pros Shipping is free with Stewardship membership ($59/year)

Website has extra info like critics' scores and reviews

Also delivers spirits Cons Delivers to only 43 states

Some wines sell out after purchase It's hard to find more variety in wine anywhere or an easier way to navigate locating those wines on both the website and the Wine.com app. The search functions are easy to use, and for those who need a little extra help, there's a chat feature with a live person who can help choose the perfect red, white, rosé, or sparkling wines. With the $59/year Stewardship membership, shipping is free on all orders, whether it's one bottle or 20, plus membership gets you access to wines only available to members and special discounts. Choose from individual bottles, curated sets, glassware, and more, or give a gift certificate or a membership to the service's Picked Wine Club which sends six handpicked bottles based on the recipient's personal preferences. Customers can also pick the frequency of shipments: every one, two, or three months. Pricing and Plans Bottles priced individually; $59/year Stewardship membership waives shipping fees

Picked Club starts at about $120 with free shipping

Best Value: Wine Insiders Wine Insiders. Wine Insiders Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $89/first club shipment; $155 each shipment after

$89/first club shipment; $155 each shipment after Free Shipping: Yes with 6+ bottles

Yes with 6+ bottles Products per Delivery: 12 Why You Should Try It Wine Insiders partners with quality wineries in prestigious wine regions, cutting out the middleman and allowing for lower prices on their wines. Wine lovers can shop for individual bottles, curated packs, or join their wine club. Pros Shipping is free with 6 or more bottles

Can buy individual bottles or join the quarterly wine club

Also offers canned wines and ready-to-drink cocktails Cons Some complaints of customer service issues

No mainstream bottles Wine Insiders is a direct-to-consumer online wine shop. It cuts out the middleman, making the quality wines they offer from all over the world less expensive. To keep costs low, customers must order at least three bottles of wine. The Insiders Club members or those ordering six or more individual bottles receive free shipping. Club members receive 12 wines quarterly, tasting notes, and free wine accessories with some shipments. Don't like the wine that was shipped? Not a problem. Wine Insiders has a 100% satisfaction guarantee and will refund the price of the bottle, so trying unfamiliar wines is not so risky. There's an online live chat support system Monday through Friday to answer questions and assist customers with choosing wines. Check out the celebrity recommendations and curated collections from Martha Stewart, Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and French chef Ludo Lefebvre–something that other services don't offer. Pricing and Plans Flat $14.95 shipping on 1 to 5 bottles

Free shipping on 6 or more bottles and The Insiders Club

Insiders Club: $89 for the first quarterly shipment; $155 each shipment after

Best for Red Wine: SommSelect SommSelect. SommSelect Sign Up Now Key Specs

Starting Price: $99/month

$99/month Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4 or 6 for wine clubs

Why You Should Try It A team of trained sommeliers chooses the small-production wines for SommSelect and shares the story behind every bottle. Buy individual bottles, build a case and get free shipping, or join one of their four wine clubs and drink like a true somm. Pros Wines are chosen by trained sommeliers

4 wine clubs to choose from

Detailed tasting notes, winery information, and pairing suggestions for each bottle Cons During extreme heat conditions, shipments aren't sent out till the heat lifts

Ships to only 45 states This wine delivery service's name makes it clear how its wines are chosen—sommeliers thoughtfully select each bottle. The sommeliers travel the world searching for wines from family-owned, sustainable wineries. Each bottle has well-written, educational, detailed information about the wine and winery right on the website. Customers can choose to purchase single bottles, build a case, or join one of four monthly wine clubs. The Explore 4 Club is a selection of four bottles centered around a theme and is a unique introduction to the world of wine. The Somm 6 is six bottles of curated premier wine that the somms are excited about at the moment. The Somm 6 Red is the same, but it's all reds (making this the best wine delivery service for red wine lovers). The Blind 6 is made for blind tasting: six bottles wrapped in black tissue paper and numbered for a blind tasting experience. Looking to send wine as a gift? One-time club gift packs allow the recipient to get the same great service as club members, but there's no commitment. Pricing and Plans Build a Case: Price of wines plus $10, no fee for shipping

Explore 4 Club: $99/month plus tax, $20 flat shipping

Somm 6 Club: $199/month plus tax, shipping included

Somm 6 Red Club: $220/month plus tax, shipping included

Blind 6 Club: $220/month plus tax, shipping included

Best for White Wine: Gary's Wine & Marketplace Gary's wine & marketplace. Gary's wine & marketplace Sign Up Now Key Specs

Starting Price: $60/month

$60/month Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 3 to 12 Why You Should Try It Shopping at Gary's Wine & Marketplace online is like shopping at one of Gary's brick-and-mortar locations. It boasts a fantastic selection of hand-chosen wines at all price points, plus beer, spirits, and snacks. Pros $48 Gary's Plus annual membership allows for free shipping

Also ships beer, spirits, and snacks

$5 delivery to certain towns within the local New Jersey area Cons Wine club is not customizable

Shipping costs vary without a Gary's Plus membership Gary's is a New Jersey-based wine shop with a fantastic online shopping experience. The team travels the world to find exceptional wines that are also an exceptional value. Customers can order wines—plus beer, spirits, and more—to be shipped right to their doorstep or have their shipment hand-delivered to certain locations. Gary's carries over 800 white wines online, and white wine lovers can search by price range, vintage, specific interests (organic, kosher), varietal, region, and more. Gary's also offers two quarterly wine club options. The Sommelier Society is for beginner and curious wine fans who want to learn more about wine. This club has six bottles in each shipment. The customizable Connoisseur Club ships 12 quality bottles of white, red, or a mix of both four times a year. Both clubs come complete with tasting notes and both have free shipping. In addition to being a great wine delivery service for white wines, it's a great service for gifts. Of course, wines and other beverages can be gifted, but Gary's also offers gift sets, bar accessories, glassware, and even housewares. Pricing and Plans Gary's Plus annual membership allows for free shipping, $48

Sommelier Society Club: $150/quarter

Connoisseur Club: $350/quarter

Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip The Sip Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $54.95/month

$54.95/month Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 2 to 3 Why You Should Try It Champagne and sparkling wine lovers can discover new bubbles without a huge commitment with The Sip. It sends three small bottles of high-end sparkling wines with each shipment and offers full bottle purchases when customers find favorites. Pros Small bottles make it easy to discover new sparkling wines

Each shipment comes with $10 credit for full bottles

Can try the service out with no-commitment options Cons Membership shipments are only every other month

Does not ship to every state This clever sparkling wine delivery service works like this: The Sip sends three 187 ml bottles of Champagne or other sparkling wine with each shipment, so wine drinkers can discover high-end bubbles without the commitment of opening an entire bottle. Shipments arrive every other month. There's always a $10 credit in the shipment to use toward ordering a full bottle of wine that especially impresses. Once a month, club members can hop online for a virtual tasting with The Sip crew and other members. There are two ways to pay—every time a shipment goes out or once a year upfront. The once-a-year option saves $5 a box and has some extra perks (like a $75 credit for full bottles) plus the ability to slightly customize the box. Sip boxes are available as gifts, also. Pricing and Plans Annual membership paid in full: $54.95/box, billed annually at $329.79

Pay bi-monthly with each shipment: $59.95/box

Best for Boxed Wine: Boxt Boxt. Boxt Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $62/box

$62/box Free Shipping: Yes, with subscription plan

Yes, with subscription plan Products per Delivery: 1 or 2 Why You Should Try It Boxt sources quality wines from the West Coast and puts them in boxes that are the equivalent of four bottles of wine. Once opened, the wine can stay fresh for up to six weeks. Pros One box is equivalent to four bottles

Stays fresh for up to 6 weeks after opening

Memberships are flexible Cons Doesn't ship to 8 states

One-time orders are more expensive than member orders Boxed wine no longer carries the stigma it once did, and many quality wines are going into environmentally-friendly, money-saving boxes. Boxt has a unique take on putting quality wines in boxes. It offers eight different boxed wines: three white, four red, and one blush. Each is the equivalent of four 750 ml bottles and stays fresh for up to six weeks after it's opened. Boxes are also described by their flavor profile and residual sugar content, not its grapes. This boxed wine delivery service has two different membership options to choose from that both offer discounts and free shipping. One sends one box of wine each month that the member chooses. The other delivers two or more boxes of wine each month that the member selects. Individual boxes are also available on a one-time basis, but they cost about $10 more and may include shipping costs. Boxes can be sent as gifts, and for each box bought (gift or not), a tree is planted. Pricing and Plans Single box membership: $64/month; free shipping

Two or more boxes membership: $124/month for two boxes plus an additional $62 for each additional box; free shipping

Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club Plonk Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $110

$110 Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4, 6, or 12 bottles Why You Should Try It Plonk specializes in small-production, organic and biodynamic wines, delivered right to your doorstep. Many of the wines are produced with indigenous grapes from lesser-known wine regions like Croatia or Greece. Pros Sustainable wines

Introduces drinkers to new-to-them grapes

Customizable shipments Cons Many of the grape varieties are unfamiliar to casual wine drinkers

Must buy 6 bottles if buying individual bottles This ironically-named wine delivery service ("plonk" is a term usually used for low-quality wine) is the best wine club for those who want to ensure what they're drinking is sustainably produced. Plonk sources its wines from all over the world, and they are often made with grapes indigenous to each region. Wine drinkers are privy to many varieties of wines they may have never tried before. Plonk offers three club options: a white wine club, a red wine club, and a mixed club. Members pick their club, select the number of bottles they want in each shipment (four, six or 12), and and choose their shipment frequency—month to month or every three, six or 12 shipments. Ordering additional bottles of enjoyed wines from the online wine shop is easy, too. There's a six-bottle minimum on additional bottles, and shipping is free. Pricing and Plans 4 bottles/month: $110/month

6 bottles/month: $160/month

12 bottles/month: $285/month