There’s a Lot of Underwear Out There — These Are the Best Pairs You Can Buy

Underwear shopping might not be an experience you associate with fun, but believe it or not, there are ways to make the process more than just bearable. It all starts with narrowing your options to a large but manageable pool of only the best kinds of underwear on the market. From there, you’re free to zero in on exactly the qualities you’re looking for. Prefer thongs to briefs? Prioritizing affordability? In search of just the right amount of lace? You’re guaranteed to find your perfect match once you’ve cut down your choices to only the truly great pairs — and that’s where we come in to help.

Below, we’ve rounded up 16 of the best pairs of underwear for women to buy right now, divided into categories based on customer ratings, affordability, and eco-friendliness. The majority of the pairs on this list are available in both straight and plus sizes, meaning you can shop with your desires in mind before worrying about measurements. Will your underwear journey still be overwhelming? Probably, but we’re hoping these undies make it just a little bit easier.

Best-Rated Underwear for Women:

Best Affordable Underwear for Women:

Best Splurge Underwear for Women:

Best Eco-Friendly Underwear for Women:

Keep reading to learn more about these comfortable panties and see why each made the list.

Best-Rated Underwear for Women

Wacoal B Smooth Briefs

Turns out Wacoal has even more to offer than top-quality bras. Reviewers say these seamless briefs from the brand are well worth the $15 price tag thanks to their buttery soft material, no-show design, and durability. “These are beautiful and last forever,” wrote one Nordstrom shopper. “Well worth the price. Nice fit, comfortable, and no lines!” Sold in four colors and sizes small to 3X, they’re made to fit every body type comfortably and beautifully.

Warner’s Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3-Pack

These undies have received nearly 14,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers call out their sturdy yet comfortable waistband, which stays in place and doesn’t roll down. “These panties are so comfy and I feel like they give me some much needed support after my c-section,” one reviewer wrote. The 3-packs are available in 25 unique colorways — from lace-trimmed neutrals to brightly-colored sets that include one patterned pair — to suit anyone’s taste

Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panties

The double string accents on these panties sets them apart from your average pair of bikini-style underwear. According to reviewers, they’re the perfect combination of comfy and stylish. “At the end of the day, I realized I wore this pair for 15 hours and didn't need to adjust them at all,” wrote one Amazon user. “They are comfortable and I didn't even know they were there.” Available in straight and plus sizes, the undies sell as an individual pair for as little as $6 or a 3-pack with multiple colors and patterns.

Amazon Essentials Women’s 4-Pack Bonded Stretch Bikini

This 4-pack is one of the few sets of Amazon Essentials’ stretch bikini underwear that’s still in stock. The popular style boasts more than 1,000five-star reviews from shoppers, who recommend ordering a size up for the best possible fit. And since all four pairs in the pack are black, you won’t have to worry about any of the colors or patterns not looking right IRL.

Best Affordable Underwear for Women

Anzermix Breathable Cotton Thong Panties Pack of 6

When you do the math, each thong from Anzermix’s 6-pack comes out to less than $2. That’s a steal, especially considering these undies have over 9,000 perfect ratings. Amazon shoppers say these thongs still feel brand new after years of machine washing, which means they’ll give you some serious bang for your buck. Plus, since they’re made of 100 percent cotton, they’ll be far more breathable than options made from synthetic materials.

Alyce Intimates Laser Cut Bikini 12-Pack

Every pair of this underwear is laser cut, which guarantees you’ll never be caught with visible panty lines while wearing them. And because they’re sold in packs of 12, they’ll keep you from dealing with any premature loads of laundry caused by a lack of clean underwear. Keep your underthings versatile with the all-black set, change it up with the vibrant multicolor pack, or go even bolder by ordering a pack of six solids and six patterns.

Hanes Cotton Sporty Hipsters with Cool Comfort 6-Pack

You really can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Hanes underwear, so it makes sense that this 6-pack is the number one best-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Hipster Panties category. Made of breathable, preshrunk cotton, each pair is fitted with a thick elastic waistband that keeps everything comfortably in place, according to thousands of five-star reviewers.

Fruit of the Loom Women’s Tag Free Cotton Brief Panties

There are few things more uncomfortable than an underwear tag rubbing against your lower back, so we’re glad Fruit of the Loom took that concern out of the equation with these affordable multi-packs of 100 percent cotton briefs. Available in straight and plus sizes, the briefs come in packs of six, 10, or 12, with color options ranging from white to assorted pastels and patterns.

Best Splurge Underwear for Women

Spanx Tummy Control Higher Power Panties

This ultra high-waisted underwear proves that shapewear doesn’t have to be fussy to be effective; simply slip these on and pull the waistband all the way up for a contouring yet comfortable fit. Reviewers say they’re ideal for first-time Spanx owners looking to smooth out wrinkles from beneath an evening dress.

Savage X Fenty Stretch Microfiber High-Waist Brief

Leave it to Rihanna’s namesake lingerie brand to create a fashion-forward brief that’s comfy enough to wear with anything. The Stretch Microfiber High-Waist Brief comes in sizes extra small to 3X and two colorways, a muted olive green and a candy-like neon pink. A row of delicate scallop lining around the legs adds the perfect amount of frill.

Thinx Period Proof Cotton Thong

This thong was designed to keep you odor-free, leak-free, and dry while on your period, but beyond that, it’s still a great pair of underwear for everyday wear. “Got this product and was a little worried they would feel weird or bulky,” one reviewer wrote. “But I got them in the mail and was very pleasantly surprised they feel like very well made cotton underwear.”

Natori Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs

Nordstrom shoppers rave about these minimalist pima cotton briefs, with some going so far as to call them “the holy grail of underwear.” Available in an assortment of neutral hues and sizes up to 2X, the underwear’s geometric lace trim is as soft and comfortable as it gets. As part of Nordstrom’s Buy and Save initiative, you can order three pairs for $48, a $12 discount from what they would cost when purchased separately.

Best Eco-Friendly Underwear for Women

Everlane ReNew Hipster

These high-rise, no-show undies are made from Everlane’s signature regenerated nylon material, thereby creating minimal waste in the manufacturing process. According to reviewers, this pair is one of the few that actually falls flat under clothes without rolling up or down around the edges. “Seamless undies usually roll up my legs, fall down my waist, and crawl up my bum, all at the same time. This is THE FIRST pair of no-show underwear like this that doesn’t do those things,” wrote one reviewer. “If I’m wearing jeans or leggings, it just stays put like magic (even through a workout).”

Allbirds Trino Thong

Allbirds’ trademarked Trino fabric combines eucalyptus tree fibers and merino wool for a responsibly-sourced knit that makes this thong soft, moisture-wicking, and ridiculously lightweight. It’s sold in sizes up to 3X and a range of heathered colors inspired by nature, like the gray-green Aloe and sunset orange Malibu.

TomboyX Next Gen Boyshorts

TomboyX upholds high environmental and ethical standards through its use of certified non-toxic fabrics and close contact with all of its factories to ensure that workers receive proper treatment. Available in sizes up to 4X, these boyshorts are made from a cotton-spandex blend that will comfortably hug your body without riding up. Their elastic waistband may seem prominent, but reviewers say it’s still incredibly comfortable: “The waistband is like silk,” one wrote.

Icebreaker Sprite Wool Blend Panties

