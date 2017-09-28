13 Sex Toys That Will Give Your Vibrator a Run for Its Money

Let's talk about sex.

Not to knock the ability of that classic vibrator you keep stashed in your underwear drawer, there is a wide world of sex toys and accessories out there, and regardless of what you're into, we're pretty sure you'll be able to find something that will tickle your fancy—pun completely intended. Sex toy technology seems to evolve as rapidly as that of the next iPhone, and while the no-frills dildo will always be near and dear to our hearts, the new school of wireless, touch-free, and even music-controlled toys definitely have us intrigued.

So why limit yourself? Scroll down to shop a few of our out-of-the-box faves, all of which stand as worthy competitors to your tried and true Rabbit vibrator.

VIDEO: How to Find the G-Spot