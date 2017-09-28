13 Sex Toys That Will Give Your Vibrator a Run for Its Money

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 28, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Let's talk about sex.

Not to knock the ability of that classic vibrator you keep stashed in your underwear drawer, there is a wide world of sex toys and accessories out there, and regardless of what you're into, we're pretty sure you'll be able to find something that will tickle your fancy—pun completely intended. Sex toy technology seems to evolve as rapidly as that of the next iPhone, and while the no-frills dildo will always be near and dear to our hearts, the new school of wireless, touch-free, and even music-controlled toys definitely have us intrigued.

So why limit yourself? Scroll down to shop a few of our out-of-the-box faves, all of which stand as worthy competitors to your tried and true Rabbit vibrator. 

VIDEO: How to Find the G-Spot

1 of 13

Clitoral Stimulator

Looks like a sonic face cleansing brush, but is not a sonic face cleansing brush. The Satisfyer 2 is a totally touch-free device that uses a combination of pulsation and air suction directly on your clitoris to get you where you want to be. It's also worth noting that the tool is waterproof. Use that information as you will.

2 of 13

Vibrating Pleasure Beads

Great for either hitting your G-spot, or for some anal play, Lelo's Hula Beads simultaneously rotate and vibrate. The wireless remote allows you to have a hands-free experience, or hand it off to your partner to control.

3 of 13

Crystal Dildo

We're pretty sure if you casually left this in your living room, your friends would just assume you wanted to balance your chakras (or whatever crystals do). Dubbed the Heart, Charkubs' rose quartz dildo is great for channeling those good vibes, without the, well, actual vibes.

4 of 13

Fringe Whip

Though this version by Bijoux Indescrets is equipped with with seemingly unassuming satin tassels, best believe you will absolutely feel the sensation they create.

5 of 13

Music-Triggered Panty Vibe

Feel the music—literally. The Club Vibe 3 actually vibrates and pulses along to your playlist or any other sounds in your surroundings.

6 of 13

The Vesper by Crave

This streamlined vibe is disguised as a necklace—you know, for the gal on the go—and though she be but little, she is fierce.

7 of 13

Vibrating Cock Ring

Babeland's Sonic Ring Set has no relation to the hedgehog-themed Sega classic, but the combination of strong vibrations and textured elements will score major points for both you and your partner. 

8 of 13

Hands-Free Clitoral Stimulator

Pop in Dame's Eva toy just below your labia, and let it work its magic. It's stable enough to be worn during intercourse, but also makes for fun solo and partner projects. 

9 of 13

Vibrating Massage Wheel

JimmyJane's textured roller fits into the palm of your hand, not to mention, into every contour of your or your partner's body you can think to place it. 

10 of 13

Magnetic Pressure Balls

The XR Magnetic Orbs may look like the ones you used to rotate in your hand to calm you down, but they create a slightly different sensation. Use them to over any sensitive areas—we'll let you decide where—to apply pressure on the skin trapped  between the two balls.

11 of 13

Dual-Ended Wand

Double the pleasure, double the fun. Njoy's Fun Wand basically combines two toys into one. The side with the singular bulb is meant to target the G-spot, while the graduated end makes for fun backdoor play. 

12 of 13

Anal Plug

This version by Pretty Plugs boasts a sleek, chrome-covered shape, and who can resist that massive Swarovski-like crystal on the end?

13 of 13

Lubricant Warmer and Dispenser

If you hadn't told us Pulse's futuristic-looking contraption was best used for bedroom play, we probably would have tried to charge our iPhones in it. Simply insert a pod of the vagina-friendly lubricant, and allow the device to warm the liquid ever so slightly. Once you wave your hand in the empty space, it will dispense the perfect amount right in your palm. The mood lighting function serves as an added bonus. 

