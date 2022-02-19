Score a Best-Selling Vibrator for Less Than $10 in These Presidents Day Deals
While it may not be the most exciting holiday, there's still plenty to celebrate this Presidents Day thanks to a ton of under-the-radar vibrator deals that are already available now.
Ahead of the long weekend, hundreds of vibrators — including g-spot, rabbit, and clit suction toys — are marked down from sexual wellness brands like MysteryVibe and Lelo. And while they're not explicitly listed as Presidents Day deals, these early discounts might just be better than any others you'll find this weekend. For example, Ella Paradis is offering up to 87 percent off best-sellers, including the Better Love Tap Dance Vibrator that Kourtney Kardashian recently added to her Poosh Valentine's Day gift baskets.
The only downside of this low-key approach to the holiday sales is that you basically have to be in the CIA to track them down. Luckily, we're ready to skip right to the intelligence briefing with a rundown of the best Presidents Day vibrator deals you can shop right now. (We did it, Joe!)
Better Love Tap Dance Vibrator
This aforementioned sex toy earned Kardashian approval earlier this month when Kourt gifted it to all her friends for V-Day. Currently 60 percent off, the toy mimics fingers with a unique tapping function that stimulates the clitoris. Bound to be your go-to vibe for spring, it's waterproof and rechargeable with a 70-minute battery life.
Shop now: $70 (Originally $176); ellaparadis.com
Lelo Sila
One Lelo reviewer said this suction toy helped them power through more than a dozen orgasms in two hours — and we can't think of a more convincing sentiment than that. Plus, the toy has a larger mouth than most other designs, ensuring it fits a wider variety of clits. (Yet another thing that's not one size fits all.)
Shop now: $127 (Originally $169); lelo.com
Desire Luxury App-Controlled Panty Vibrator
Get ready for on-the-go pleasure with this app-controlled vibrator. It's small enough to slip into your favorite pair of underwear and allows for plenty of variety with eight vibration patterns in 12 intensities. Fully waterproof and rechargeable, it's prepared to take PDA to another level for almost $75 cheaper than usual.
Shop now: $50 (Originally $125); lovehoney.com
PlusOne Bullet Vibrator
More than 3,800 shoppers are fans of this cheap and discreet bullet vibrator. The definition of "small but mighty," the rechargeable device holds enough juice for up to two hours of play. You'll also get the choice of 10 vibration patterns — all for less than $10 thanks to a 44 percent discount right now.
Shop now: $9 (Originally $16); amazon.com
We-Vibe Sync
If you thought defining the relationship was rough, imagine having a long-distance one. Luckily, We-Vibe is ready to keep your sex life steady regardless of distance. The app-controlled couples vibrator can be used when you're miles apart, and it's perfectly shaped for maximum pleasure when you're together. Plus, it's nearly 40 percent off.
Shop now: $129 (Originally $199); we-vibe.com
Comfy Mate Vibrator
Yet another unbeatable Amazon deal you'll want to shop this Presidents Day, this best-selling personal massager is currently almost half-off — and easily the most bang for your buck. For less than $20, you can join the list of 6,000+ shoppers who are impressed by its powerful motor and ultra quiet operation.
Shop now: $19 (Originally $37); amazon.com
Lelo Sona Cruise
If you haven't managed to keep up with the Kardashian's sex toy lineup, this suction toy is another one that's made the cut — back in March 2020, Khloe gifted the toy to her eldest sister for Mother's Day. Adored by more than 1,600 shoppers, the waterproof design delivers sonic waves at eight intensities, making the current 25 percent discount just a bonus.
Shop now: $75 (Originally $95); ellaparadis.com
Better Love Lily Rabbit Vibrator
Few vibrator shapes are as iconic as the rabbit vibrator, and this best-seller is the perfect introduction (or upgrade). It uses two separate motors to provide pleasure, ensuring it takes you on the path to a blended orgasm. Bonus: It's 73% off.
Shop now: $60 (Originally $225); ellaparadis.com
Mystery Vibe Poco
Thrifty shoppers should opt for this flexible vibrator; the unique design bends in multiple directions to become whatever shape fits your mood. Basically a grown-up slap bracelet, it can be used for internal or external stimulation for an orgasm in any position.
Shop now: $112 (Originally $149); mysteryvibe.com
Womanizer Pro40
Despite the questionable name, this clit suction toy truly takes female pleasure into account. Its signature Pleasure Air technology releases waves of suction to mimic oral sex without ever making direct contact. But don't mind us: We're stuck on the 4-hour battery life.
Shop now: $89 (Originally $129); womanizer.com
Better Love Better Touch Vibe
Shoppers raved that this pebble-shaped vibrator will "rock your world," and we can see why. The waterproof nugget has an ergonomic shape that hugs the vulva with a tapered tip that directs vibrations right at the clit. Plus, it's marked down more than $160.
Shop now: $35 (Originally $198); ellaparadis.com
Smile Makers Oral Enchantment
If you want oral sex but don't want to deal with a partner, this bundle is the perfect alternative. It pairs the tongue-shaped French Lover vibrator with the just-launched Poet clit suction toy. Use the two in tandem to recreate the suction and stimulation of an actual mouth — and kiss fake orgasms goodbye.
Shop now: $220 (Originally $259); smilemakerscollection.com