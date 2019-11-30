The 18 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals You Can Shop All Weekend — Including Stuart Weitzman for 50% Off
If Black Friday descended on you this year like a ton of bricks, preach. We went a little out of our minds today trying to juggle all of the sales, lightning deals, and limited-time offers. It’s a lot to take in in just one day, especially when you’re serious about finding the actual best deal from the most convenient source. But all is not lost.
Since we empathize with this struggle so deeply, we wanted to make it simple for you to shop good things at great prices from your favorite retailer (spoiler: it’s Nordstrom). The best part? You don’t need to make your mind up just yet — these deals will be live all weekend long.
Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, which is under the moniker of Nordstrom Cyber Sale this year, is the crème de la crème of so many worlds: cute-yet comfy shoes, cozy knits, issue-targeting skincare that actually works, playful makeup, and the miscellaneous goodies we’ll add spontaneously to our carts and love for years to come.
All you need to do is sit back, sip some hot tea, and browse these pre-selected deals at your absolute leisure. Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale runs through December 2, but these deals might not stay in stock until then.
Best Clothing Deals
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78 (Originally $98)
- Natori Feathers Contour Underwire T-Back Bra, $28 (Originally $68)
- Thread & Supply Wubbly Fleece Pullover, $50 (Originally $78)
- Levi’s 721 Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $59 (Originally $98)
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $39 (Originally $59)
Best Shoe Deals
- Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot, $100 (Originally $150)
- UGG Mika Classic Genuine Shearling Sneaker, $80 (Originally $120)
- Adidas UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe, $121 (Originally $180)
- Tory Burch Metal Miller Flip Flop, $150 (Originally $228)
- Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot, $477 (Originally $795)
Best Bag and Accessory Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Crossbody Bag, $99 (Originally $198)
- Gorjana Shaye Hammered Coin Necklace, $32 (Originally $65)
- Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote, $132 (Originally $188)
- BaubleBar Granita Beaded Tassel Earrings, $19 (Originally $38)
Best Beauty Deals
- DermaFlash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, $84 (Originally $99)
- neuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $95 ($190 value)
- BeautyBio GloPRO® Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $149 (Originally $199)
- Clinique Great Skin Anywhere 3-Step Skin Care Set for Dry Skin, $50 ($98 value)