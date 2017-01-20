The Best Lingerie for Women with Small Chests
To those who say small busts aren't sexy: bye. The year is 2018 and ain't nobody got time for that kind of thinking. It shouldn't need to be said, but here it is: small busts can be just as sexy as large busts.
The trick is ditching any preconceived notions that you must wear a push-up (but if that's your look, then more power to you). Think decadent lace, sultry satin, seductive mesh. It's all about the textures when it comes to dressing up small busts—and with Valentine's Day around the corner, what better time to play dress-up? From floaty chemises to peek-a-boo bras, here are 12 sexy options for embracing your small cup size.
Shop our 12 favorites below.
LIGHTLY LINED WIRELESS
Light lining gives you that natural extra oompf to flaunt what you've got!
ALLURE SHAPING BRASSIERE
An underpinning that does double duty by shaping your silhouette as well as looking playful.
DARING DEEP V BODYSUIT
Only a small chest would be able to pull off such a sultry deep v that hits so daringly low.
LACE TRIMMED TEDDY
It is all about the details on this pretty little romper.
LONGLINE UNDERWIRE BRA
A long line bra flatters a small cup and accentuates a small waistline.
STRETCH-JERSEY BODYSUIT
Bring on the sweet AND sexy in a bodysuit that's perfect for both the bedroom and night-out layering.
TRIANGLE SOFT-CUP BRALETTE
Detailing like satin ruching and dainty lace add romantic appeal to a favorite shape: the triangle bra.
PLUNGING LACY BODYSUIT
Delicate lace completes this elegant one-piece in a bold raspberry tone.
SILKY CAMISOLE SET
You can't go wrong with a tantalizing camisole and matching tap short to add a little allure to your regular bedtime game.
SHEER COMBO BRALETTE
Bring on the heat in a bold red color and sexy sheer fabrics. Don't forget the matching panties!
UNLINED UPLIFT BRA
This editor tested bra really gives you a lift and looks elegant in sensuous nude tones.
LACE BABYDOLL
This impossibly chic chemise was made for the ultra-femme.