To those who say small busts aren't sexy: bye. The year is 2018 and ain't nobody got time for that kind of thinking. It shouldn't need to be said, but here it is: small busts can be just as sexy as large busts.

The trick is ditching any preconceived notions that you must wear a push-up (but if that's your look, then more power to you). Think decadent lace, sultry satin, seductive mesh. It's all about the textures when it comes to dressing up small busts—and with Valentine's Day around the corner, what better time to play dress-up? From floaty chemises to peek-a-boo bras, here are 12 sexy options for embracing your small cup size.

Shop our 12 favorites below.