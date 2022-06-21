I’m A Fashion Editor With A Closet Full of “Coastal Grandmother” Basics — Here’s What You Should Buy

As with most trends nowadays, TikTok can be credited with jumpstarting the coastal grandmother aesthetic. And if you ask us, it is actually one of the least questionable trends as of late (looking at you low-rise jeans!) because it focuses on comfortable, breezy garments in soothing shades of beige and ecru mixed in with earthy tones.

Sure, that may sound boring, but as a self-appointed basics expert and long-time "coastal grandmother" believer, I think we all could use a little simplicity in our lives. Instead of bold prints and colors, the trend, which is not quite as preppy as some people seem to think, relies on luxurious fabrics, mixing and matching shapes, and layering textures to create an actually visually interesting outfit. Regardless of the name, which sounds slightly orthopedic, you can style these pieces in a modern, sophisticated way that doesn't look matronly — just more like you've rented a beachside house on the Cape for the summer and use vintage J.Crew ads to inform all your purchases.

Best of all, anything you buy to fit this aesthetic will last you for years, so once this trend dies down (as all trends tend to do), you'll still have use for every item you purchase — see, practical! But finding those quintessential basics can be tricky. To help you out, we've compiled the best pieces to purchase in order to nail the aesthetic based on expert advice, personal experience, and staff picks. Top of your list should be the Everlane relaxed chinos and Banana Republic oversized poplin button down.

Read on for the rest of the picks.