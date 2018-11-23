The Best Black Friday Activewear Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We collect leggings like it’s our job (and it often is), so when we see a good deal on our favorite stretchy loungewear, we most certainly take advantage. But it’s not just leggings that we’ve found on sale.

With Black Friday finally here, there’s a ton of buy-in-bulk-worthy activewear on sale Whether you’re looking for great deals on stretchy, pretty yoga clothes, gym-ready workout gear on sale, or just affordable athleisure to take to brunch, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday activewear deals, a bunch of which you can shop right now.

Keep reading to see our top picks from New Balance, Nordstrom, Good American, and more.

2(X)ist

Get 40 percent off site-wide for Black Friday from November 21 – 25, excludes sale items & free shipping if you spend more than $50+.

Beach Bunny

This Black Friday, get 30 percent off your order of $200 or more with code BBTHANKFUL, plus get $99 bikini sets, $35 separates, and new markdowns 30 percent off.

Carbon38

Use code INDULGE30 for 30 percent off select items only.

Koral

Get up to 60 percent off SALE from November 20 – 25.

Gaiam

Take 25 percent off sitewide and get free shipping from November 21 – 24 with promo code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Gap

Shop Gap’s entire site for 40 percent off right now with code GIFT. If you’re a Gap cardholder, take 50 percent off the site with code CARDBF and an additional 10 percent with code PLUS10. Plus, check out our top Gap picks here.

Good American

Shop Khloe Kardashian’s activewear label for 25 percent off from November 23 – 25. Exclusions include core denim, performance, and new Holiday 2018 styles.

Macy’s

Shop Macy’s One Day Thanksgiving Sale from November 12 to 14 and get 20 to 70 percent off clearance. Plus, you can shop tons of Deal of the Day activewear right now. Get 20 percent off Black Friday Preview with code SCORE from November 15 to 20, and get 20 percent off Black Friday Sale with code BLKFR from November 21 to 24.

New Balance

Take 15 percent off your purchase or, if you are a member, take 20 percent off. Use this opportunity to shop comfy sneakers, hi-tech outerwear, and performance leggings.

Old Navy

Save huge with Old Navy’s sale — take 40 percent off sitewide with code STYLE, and take 50 percent of coats, sweaters, jeans, and pants. See our top picks here.

Nordstrom

Save huge on Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale happening now through November 18. Take 60 percent off women’s apparel, including tons of amazing leggings and activewear.

Puma

Get ready for 30 percent off everything at puma.com with code PUMAFRIDAY from November 21 – 25, plus tons of daily deals. On Nov 21, save an extra 20 percent off all accessories with code DAILYDEAL1, on November 22, take an extra 10 percent off sale with code DAILYDEAL2, on November 23, take an extra 20 percent off kids footwear and apparel with code DAILYDEAL3, and on November 24 get $10 off track suit separates with code DAILYDEAL5.

Volcom

From November 22 – 25, take 30 percent off all sale items with code BF25. Take advantage of Volcom’s excellent outdoor gear selection during this Black Friday sale.