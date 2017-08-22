Back-to-School Shopping You Need to Do Even If You're Not Going Back to School

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—back-to-school time. Kids are heading into the classrooms once more with new fall wardrobes and backpacks filled with freshly sharpened pencils, new notebooks, and full packs of crayons.

Even if you’ve left your schooling days behind, there’s still something so inviting about getting a fresh start with a little back-to-school shopping of your own. Refresh your desk with some new office accessories, curl up in the cooler weather under a cozy desk scarf, or even strap on an on-trend leather backpack instead of your typical work satchel. There’s nothing like a brand-new planner to get yourself excited for the busy months ahead.

Keep scrolling for the best back-to-school accessories to get your hands on this fall, no matter your age.