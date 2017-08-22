Back-to-School Shopping You Need to Do Even If You're Not Going Back to School

Courtesy
Olivia Bahou
Aug 22, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—back-to-school time. Kids are heading into the classrooms once more with new fall wardrobes and backpacks filled with freshly sharpened pencils, new notebooks, and full packs of crayons.

Even if you’ve left your schooling days behind, there’s still something so inviting about getting a fresh start with a little back-to-school shopping of your own. Refresh your desk with some new office accessories, curl up in the cooler weather under a cozy desk scarf, or even strap on an on-trend leather backpack instead of your typical work satchel. There’s nothing like a brand-new planner to get yourself excited for the busy months ahead.

VIDEO: 8 Movies With The Best Dressed High Schoolers Ever

Keep scrolling for the best back-to-school accessories to get your hands on this fall, no matter your age.

1 of 10 Courtesy

CB2 Prisma Geometric Storage Catchall

available at CB2 $15 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Kelly Wearstler Bijou Pen

available at Kelly Wearstler $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade Dahlia 17-Month Large Agenda

available at Kate Spade $36 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Pottery Barn Ceramic All-in-One Organizer

available at Pottery Barn $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Hermès Samarcande Horse Paperweight

available at Hermès $385 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Mansur Gavriel Backpack

$845 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade Strike Gold Dot File Folders

available at Kate Spade $16 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade Strike Gold File Organizer

available at Kate Spade $48 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Wilfred Diamond Mosaic Blanket

available at Aritzia $85 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Papyrus Office & Flowers Notebook Set

available at Papyrus $15 SHOP NOW

