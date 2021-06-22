Believe It or Not, Amazon Prime Day Includes Thousands of Products From Small Businesses
It's time we acknowledge the inner conflict around Amazon Prime Day. On one hand, you're probably tempted by incredible deals on top-rated products, but on the other, you may want to use your spending power to support small businesses. Believe it or not, though, you don't have to choose between saving big and shopping small. Right now, thousands of items from budding entrepreneurs are discounted through Amazon's Handmade storefront. You'll need a Prime membership to secure the deals, so be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial if you haven't already.
Handmade beauty products on sale include the Live By Being Vegan Smoothing Body Brush. Celebrities like Miranda Kerr swear by dry body brushing to prevent cellulite and ingrown hairs, and this iteration of the trend is made with natural cactus bristles and a wood frame that's built to last. It's normally priced at $18, but you can grab the compact brush for just $14 today.
On the fashion side, tons of customer-loved jewelry is marked down. Take these sterling silver bird-shaped earrings from Joseph Brothers, which have earned nearly 1,000 five-star ratings and are now just $8. Even home items have had their prices slashed. We recommend checking out the Ever Vibes Rainbow Moonstone Crystal Pyramid for a one-of-a-kind side table accent. It's normally $60, but if you order one today, it'll cost you just $24
Below, we rounded up the 24 best beauty, fashion, and home deals in Amazon's Handmade Prime Day sale. The markdowns will only last until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, so get your hands on your favorite pieces while they're still this affordable.
Best Beauty Deals
- Live By Being Vegan Smoothing Body Brush, $14 with Prime membership (Originally $18)
- Mojo Spa Make Me a Morning Person Face & Body Scrub, $13 with Prime membership (Originally $19)
- Lizush 9-Piece Lavender Spa Gift Box, $52 with Prime membership (Originally $65)
- The Herbal Zen 10-Pack Morning Energy Shower Steamers, $17 with Prime membership (Originally $21)
- Avital's Apiaries Lavender & Patchouli Shampoo Bar, $11 with Prime membership (Originally $14)
- Live By Being French Green Clay and Lavender Facial Mask, $19 with Prime membership (Originally $24)
- Natural Amor All Natural Handmade Organic Soap Bar 2-Pack, $8 with Prime membership (Originally $10)
- Day One Naturals Fresh Breeze Maskne Spray, $12 with Prime membership (Originally $19)
Best Fashion Deals
- Joseph Brothers Sterling Silver Rose Gold Plated Little Birds Earrings, $8 with Prime membership (Originally $10)
- Clasp It Boutique Butterfly Clothes Clip, $14 with Prime membership (Originally $17)
- Crystal Vibe 7 Chakra Necklace, $16 with Prime membership (Originally $20)
- ElvinaCraft You Look Good Toiletry Bag, $10 with Prime membership (Originally $13)
- Tami Joyería Floral Heart Necklace with Natural Sunflower, $27 with Prime membership (Originally $34)
- Nord Saga Black Anklet Bracelet with Gold Colored Heart, $10 with Prime membership (Originally $12)
- Pretty Smart Titanium Post Succulent Earrings, $12 with Prime membership (Originally $15)
- Plum Polka Dot Creaseless Hair Ties, $12 with Prime membership (Originally $15)
Best Home Deals
- Ever Vibes Rainbow Moonstone Crystal Pyramid, $24 with Prime membership (Originally $60)
- Lorenzen Candle Co Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser Set, $16 with Prime membership (Originally $27)
- ArtPrint Set of 2 Minimalist Wall Prints, $13 with Prime membership (Originally $16)
- C & M Personal Gifts Hummingbird Stemless Wine Glass, $13 with Prime membership (Originally $16)
- YangYangDesigns You Look Amazing Vinyl Mirror Decal, $8 with Prime membership (Originally $10)
- Lea Joelle Handmade Caffeination Station Coffee and Tea Bar Organizer, $22 with Prime membership (Originally $28)
- Sweet Water Decor Tropical Beach Candle, $16 with Prime membership (Originally $20)
- Oletny Embossed Flower Vine Rolling Pin, $16 with coupon and Prime membership (Originally $25)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
