Believe It or Not, Amazon Prime Day Includes Thousands of Products From Small Businesses

Top picks include handmade jewelry and Miranda Kerr’s secret to cellulite-free skin.
By Tess Garcia
Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.

It's time we acknowledge the inner conflict around Amazon Prime Day. On one hand, you're probably tempted by incredible deals on top-rated products, but on the other, you may want to use your spending power to support small businesses. Believe it or not, though, you don't have to choose between saving big and shopping small. Right now, thousands of items from budding entrepreneurs are discounted through Amazon's Handmade storefront. You'll need a Prime membership to secure the deals, so be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial if you haven't already. 

Handmade beauty products on sale include the Live By Being Vegan Smoothing Body Brush. Celebrities like Miranda Kerr swear by dry body brushing to prevent cellulite and ingrown hairs, and this iteration of the trend is made with natural cactus bristles and a wood frame that's built to last. It's normally priced at $18, but you can grab the compact brush for just $14 today

On the fashion side, tons of customer-loved jewelry is marked down. Take these sterling silver bird-shaped earrings from Joseph Brothers, which have earned nearly 1,000 five-star ratings and are now just $8. Even home items have had their prices slashed. We recommend checking out the Ever Vibes Rainbow Moonstone Crystal Pyramid for a one-of-a-kind side table accent. It's normally $60, but if you order one today, it'll cost you just $24

Below, we rounded up the 24 best beauty, fashion, and home deals in Amazon's Handmade Prime Day sale. The markdowns will only last until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, so get your hands on your favorite pieces while they're still this affordable.      

Best Beauty Deals

Credit: Courtesy

Best Fashion Deals

Credit: Courtesy

Best Home Deals

Credit: Courtesy

