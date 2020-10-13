Amazon Prime Day Has a Secret Designer Sale Section for the First Time Ever — Shop Over 6,000 Never-Before-Seen Deals
Prices start at $22.
Amazon Prime Day is known for a lot of things, but not designer deals. That’s what Nordstrom is for. This year, though, Amazon is continuing its big fashion push by launching a secret designer sale with discounts so major, it’s hard to believe they come with Prime shipping.
If you aren’t already signed up for a Prime membership, now is the time to start that 30-day free trial and add some Tory Burch bags for hundreds of dollars off to your cart. There are also Reese Witherspoon-approved Staud shoulder bags and street style star-loved MCM totes, in case you already stocked up on Tory during Nordstrom’s latest clearance sale.
And because Prime Day is happening in October this year instead of July, there are way more cozy deals than ever before. Seriously, move over, Orolay: There are hundreds of coat deals giving you a run for your money. Some of those include Free People’s best-selling teddy jacket and an under-$500 Woolrich coat that’s bound to sell out. Not to mention, there are more chic cashmere sweaters than we’ve ever seen so discounted in one place before.
Since this designer sale with a hand-picked edit from Shopbop’s fashion editors takes some time to find and then work through, we’ve gone ahead and narrowed down the best deals on dresses, coats, boots, and more below. The sale is Prime Day history in the making, so act fact before it ends on Wednesday night.
Best Bag Deals
- Tory Burch Miller Metal Saddle Bag, $338 (Originally $398)
- Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Shoulder Bag, $253 (Originally $298)
- MCM Reversible Shopper Tote, $552 (Originally $650)
- Tory Burch Radziwill Embossed Small Bag, $678 (Originally $798)
- Staud Jackie Bag, $298 (Originally $350)
Best Coat Deals
- Free People Swing Teddy Jacket, $109 (Originally $128)
- Woolrich W Reversible Elm Parka, $442 (Originally $520)
- Iro Ashville Leather Jacket, $1,020 (Originally $1,200)
- Adidas by Stella McCartney Training Jacket, $196 (Originally $230)
- Mother Striped Letterman Faux Fur Zip Jacket, $335 (Originally $395)
Best Boot Deals
- Stuart Weitzman Lowland Over The Knee Boots, $678 (Originally $798)
- Loeffler Randall Goldy Knee High Boot, $591 (Originally $695)
- See by Chloe Eileen Mid Heel Bootie, $369 (Originally $435)
- Miista Yana Boots, $421 (Originally $495)
- Dr. Marten’s 1460 Pascal 8 Boots, $136 (Originally $160)
Best Dress Deals
- Loveshackfancy Daffodil Skirt, $242 (Originally $285)
- Helmut Lang Back Cutout Dress, $179 (Originally $210)
- Alice + Olivia Hanita Puff Sleeve Shift Dress, $281 (Originally $330)
- Staud Demi Dress, $293 (Originally $345)
- Sea Ona Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $421 (Originally $495)
Best Sweater Deals
- Naadam Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan, $225 (Originally $265)
- Iro Hustle Sweater, $361 (Originally $425)
- Vince Fitted Ribbed Sweater, $250 (Originally $295)
- Baum Und Pferdgarten Claretta Cardigan, $237 (Originally $279)
- 3.1 Phillip Lim Long Sleeve Alpaca Wool Sweater, $383 (Originally $450)