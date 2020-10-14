This ‘Mind Blowing’ Vibrator Is the Best Last-Minute Prime Day Purchase You Could Make

Earlier this year when shelter in place first took effect, shoppers everywhere stocked up on essentials like toilet paper, dry goods, and, you know, puzzles and stuff. But for single gals such as myself, prepping to hunker down presented another immediately pressing task: finding a new vibrator.
If my safest partner for the foreseeable future was going to be me, myself, and I, then adding a little extra something just seemed like a given. So I did some research, which ultimately led to discovering Lelo — the sex-tech company that’s earned my relatively picky stamp of approval and become a go-to recommendation for anyone in the market for a new toy.
And right now you can get Prime Day savings on the exact Lelo vibrator that myself and shoppers that have come before you — bad pun fully intended — can’t get enough of.
The secret behind the vibrator lies in its use of sonic pulses instead of traditional vibrations for unique stimulation that reaches the entire clitoris, not just externally, so you get an intense O without too much friction in the process. Since the popular palm-sized vibe has eight varied settings, you can experiment until you find the one that works best for you, and its waterproof and medical-grade silicone design make it easy to clean and perfect for partnered play.
If savings of over 20 percent don’t pique your curiosity enough to add the vibe to your cart, perhaps perusing through the reviews left by other satisfied customers will do the trick. “It's rare for me to invest money into things like this but this product is worth every penny,” one shopper said. “It creates a nice little suction that's not too much or too little and that's on the lowest setting. The pulses and suction it provides are mind blowing.”
So while another Prime Day has almost come and gone, you can still snag yourself a gift that keeps on giving and giving by heading to Amazon to shop the discounted Sona Cruise and other Lelo favorites.
