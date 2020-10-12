5,000 Fashion Items Are Already on Sale for Prime Day, and Prices Start at $4
Tory Burch, Steve Madden, and more are discounted.
Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow but over 5,000 fashion deals are live right now. And while the hype around all the discounts that’ll come in the next 24 hours is definitely warranted, there is another level of hype that we reserve for deals that secretly start when no one is looking. Don’t tell Prime Day but early Prime Day is honestly our favorite.
Right now, the deals are expansive and somehow start at $4. Jennifer Aniston’s go-to underwear is currently on sale for only a day but thousands of other deals will continue through Thursday. Some of those include discounted Tory Burch bags and Steve Madden boots under $100. If you’re ready to fully commit to sweater weather, knits from Free People and faux shearling fleeces from Alo Yoga are up for grabs. And if you’re all about expanding your denim collection, nearly every brand from Oprah’s favorite NYDJ to Levi’s is seriously marked down.
Since things are selling out constantly and without warning, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best early fashion deals to shop now, below. Don’t forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership if you haven’t already to be able to shop the full range of deals starting tonight at midnight PT. And, until then, enjoy Amazon’s sneaky secret early deals like we are before everyone starts shopping them.
Best Clothing Deals
- American Apparel Gabardine Tennis Skirt, $30 (Originally $48)
- Alo Yoga Shanti Half Zip Sherpa Jacket, $97 (Originally $138)
- Free People Sweetheart Sweater, $66 (Originally $78)
- Sea Zippy Lace CollarSweater, $313 (Originally $368)
- Rag & Bone Ames Gingham Blazer, $294 (Originally $495)
Best Coat Deals
- I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat, $47 (Originally $55)
- FRAME Twisted Shirt Jacket, $319 (Originally $375)
- DL 1961 Vika Denim Jacket, $170 (Originally $199)
- Hunter Original Shell Jacket, $74 (Originally $125)
- Parajumpers Long Bear Base Jacket, $676 (Originally $795)
Best Bag Deals
- Botkier Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag, $169 (Originally $198)
- Tory Burch Kira Pebbled Small Shoulder Bag, $338 (Originally $398)
- Herschel Supply Co. Daypack Backpack, $34 (Originally $40)
- Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote, $21 (Originally $34)
- Frye Melissa Simple Tote, $318 (Originally $348)
Best Denim Deals
- NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans, $76 (Originally $109)
- Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $42 (Originally $70)
- Rag & Bone Rosa Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans, $130 (Originally $255)
- Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean, $40 (Originally $90)
- Levi’s Signature Trucker Jacket, $28 (Originally $33)
Best Shoe Deals
- Villa Rouge Painter Boot, $191 (Originally $225)
- Sam Edelman Onlina Booties, $153 (Originally $180)
- Steve Madden Gorgeena Fashion Boot, $80 (Originally $100)
- 206 Collective Kamy Ankle Boot, $42 (Originally $70)
- Loeffler Randall Goldy Knee High Boot, $591 (Originally $695)