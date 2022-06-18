I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer

I don't have to tell you summer is here because we can all very clearly feel it (and see it on our electric bills). To no one's surprise, my Amazon cart is currently full with stuff I've deemed as summer essentials, including this cheeky swimsuit from the brand behind my favorite one-piece. Other than cute clothes, I'm on the hunt for things that will hopefully make the season feel less… sticky, like a friction stick nearly 19,000 people swear by and a body sunscreen that actually rubs in easily.

Below are the 10 things I'm buying from Amazon this summer:

Viottiset Cutout Drawstring Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit

Courtesy

Viottiset is the brand behind my all-time favorite one-piece swimsuit — seriously, I recommend it to everybody. The brand has a couple of other swimwear options, including this fun cutout one-piece with the same ruched drawstring design that makes its OG suit so flattering. Shoppers rave that the high-cut swimsuit is "supportive in all the right places" and has "just the right amount of coverage" while still making you "feel sexy."

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Zesica One-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Courtesy

These smocked one-shoulder dresses have been all over Amazon hottest new releases chart this spring and summer. I personally love a smocked bodice because it usually means I can go bra-free. I think this is a cute way to add some flair to your summer wardrobe — plus, the Zesica dress comes in so many colors and a few floral and gingham prints.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Zesica Smocked Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Courtesy

Zesica also just released a wide-leg jumpsuit version of the dress with tie straps, which is definitely a must-add-to-cart. I actually prefer wearing jumpsuits instead of dresses in the summer because I find that they keep me cooler, and I don't have to deal with my sticky thighs rubbing together. One shopper said the smocked jumpsuit is "soft and comfy" and that Zesica "has yet to let [them] down."

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com

Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick

Courtesy

Speaking of thighs sticking together, I'll be buying this currently $6 Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick to manage chafing. I usually wear biker shorts under my dresses, but sometimes I forget to, so this will be staying in my bag in case of emergencies. People use it everywhere, including their legs, under their breasts, and even on their feet to prevent blisters.

"I used to wear Spanx under my dresses to avoid the dreaded thigh chafing, but no more," one shopper raved. "This stuff is a lifesaver in the heat and humidity. It completely stops chafing and it is so light and soft, you don't even notice it on your skin."

Shop now: $6 (Originally $8); amazon.com

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen SPF 60

Courtesy

I'm really good at using SPF on my face, but not so great when it comes to applying it on my body. My chest is definitely starting to show signs of sun damage, so I've been trying to be more careful about protecting it. This Aveeno sunscreen has made it simple to apply sunscreen while stepping out the door — I find the pump bottle design to be way easier to apply versus application from a tube. It also goes on silky smooth and absorbs almost immediately, which means I don't have to spend a lot of time rubbing it in. Plus, it smells good. Buy it!

Shop now: $17 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Cushionaire Cora Flip Flop With Comfort+

Courtesy

Yes, flip flops were canceled for a while, but guess what: They're back, baby. Celebrities have been bringing back thong sandals and heels since last year, and I'm ready to add a new pair to my shoe collection. I have tons of supportive and cushy slides, so I'm kind of going for the opposite here — I want something delicate and barely there. These Cushionaire flip flops fit the bill; they come in wide sizes and have padded insoles for comfort, too.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-in Conditioner

Courtesy

I air-dry my hair year-round, but even more so during the summer, so I like using treatments or leave-in conditioners that will leave it soft and frizz-free. Sol de Janeiro's new leave-in conditioner just landed on Amazon and is (unsurprisingly) already the hottest new release in the hair conditioner category. Made with some of the brand's signature nourishing ingredients like cupuaçu butter, Brazilian nut oil, and babaçu oil, the mist provides lightweight hydration, heat protection, and smells like vanilla, almond, and jasmine petals — yum.

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Mangopop Halter-Neck Bodysuit

Courtesy

I swear by Mangopop's bodysuits. I received a couple of new ones to test recently, including this halter-neck style. Just like every other bodysuit I've tried from the brand, it's flattering and comfy, and just makes any outfit look sleeker. I'll be wearing them all summer — and beyond.

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer

Courtesy

I have oily skin, which means my makeup doesn't end up looking so great when it's hot and humid. I'm going to try this Milani setting spray, which also works as a makeup primer to keep things under control; one shopper said it "keeps the shine away [for] the entire work day," while another said they wore it in 100-degree weather at Disney World and their makeup "didn't budge at all." Did I mention it's only $9?

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

Secret Antiperspirant Waterproof Clinical Strength Deodorant

Courtesy

TMI, but I'm a sweaty person. That means as much as I'd like a non-aluminum deodorant to work for me, I just haven't found one that makes me feel comfortable. The good news is that Secret's clinical strength antiperspirants do the job of keeping me dry and fresh, so I'll be mixing up my usual choice with this creamy option that's "waterproof" and provides up to 48 hours of wetness protection and odor control.

Shop now: $12; amazon.com