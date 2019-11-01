Amazon Just Started Black Friday Early — Here's Exactly What to Buy
These are the 15 best things to shop from thousands of just-launched deals.
Whatever you had planned this afternoon, put it on pause for a moment. Amazon just launched its Black Friday deals page early, and you’re going to want to see these wild savings before you do anything else.
Black Friday falls on November 29 this year but, to the delight of shoppers, retailers are cleverly starting their sales earlier and earlier. Today, Amazon surprised everyone by launching its sale almost a month ahead of schedule, offering way marked-down deals on everything from anti-aging beauty to that viral Orolay down coat.
Some of the deals are ongoing, so you can shop a little more peacefully. But a fair number are Lightning Deals, meaning they only last a few hours and expire once a maximum number of shoppers have claimed them. Amazon trackers show just how long and how “claimed” each deal is, so you can exercise a sense of urgency for the hottest items.
To save you some sleuthing, we’ve rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and other can’t-miss deals to buy now.
Clothing and Shoes
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $107–$140
- JENN ARDOR Women’s Mule Flats Shoes Pointed Toe Backless Slipper Slip On Loafer Shoes, $16–$40
- HOFI Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Tummy Control Workout Running, $12–$42
- Ginasy Dress Pants for Women Stretch Pull-on Pants Ease into Comfort Office Ponte Pants, $24–$28
- EYUSHIJIA Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Casual Flyknit Breathable Mesh Comfortable Work Sneakers, $9
Beauty and Skincare
- LetsFunny One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $25
- PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer, $17
- Pure Biology Premium Retinol Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins B + C & Anti Aging Wrinkle Complexes, $22
- FineVine Anti Aging Eye Gel, $15
- [SKINMISO] Pore Minimizing Serum, $15