The 12 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale
We don’t know about you, but we’re buying everything.
Black Friday, who? We hope you didn’t spend all your money on Black Friday deals, because Amazon has launched some seriously good Cyber Monday sales that you won’t want to miss out on. Amazon is running “deeper discounts than ever before” during the savings event, and prices are slashed on hundreds of products from every single category. Tons of Amazon brand fashion is on sale (hello, cozy pajamas and fleeces!), plus favorites from Lady Gaga’s makeup line and up to 40 percent off luxury beauty brands.
Not to mention, Amazon has an exclusive, limited time discount on the coveted Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — yes, the one that’s known to never be on sale. You can save 20 percent on the hair dryer if you’re a Prime member (and if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership here.) You can also save on tons of other big ticket items that rarely go on sale, like these Bose headphones in rose gold.
Shop now: $320 with Prime membership (Originally $400); amazon.com; $279 (Originally $349); amazon.com
Below, shop for some of our favorite must-have beauty and fashion deals starting at $9, and check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals extravaganza here.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019
- Haus Laboratories cosmetics by Lady Gaga, up to 45 percent off
- Crocs for the whole family, up to 50 percent off
- Luxury Beauty up to 40% off
- Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Ionic-Gold Fusion Pro Hair Dryer, $41 (Originally $60)
- NYX Professional beauty bundles, from $10
- Vivienne Sabo Classic French Mascara, $9 (Originally $13)
- Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $13 (Originally $15)
- Reebok footwear and apparel, up to 35 percent off
- Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $31.50 (Originally $42)
- Under Armour apparel, up to 30 percent off