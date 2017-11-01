Heads Up: Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday Has Already Started

We're still eating our Halloween candy, but Amazon didn't waste any time moving on to Black Friday. So there's no need to wait for Thanksgiving to end to start doing your holiday shopping. Starting November 1, Amazon will consistently drop new deals leading up to the big day.

Just because it's technically not Black Friday, doesn't mean that Amazon is holding out on us. The countdown's savings are actually pretty impressive. Take this Dyson vacuum for example. It's already marked down to $150. There's even a massive 65-inch Samsung smart TV that's less than $1,000. That's a major discount, especially since it's retailing for almost $1,400 at affordable places like Walmart.

The only downside to Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday is you need to jump on these sales—like ASAP. Sadly, quantities are limited, and the special prices are only up on the website for a couple of hours at a time. But if you're a Prime member, you'll get to shop new deals 30 minutes earlier than everyone else.

You might as well start crossing things off of your holiday shopping list now because some of the deals are already selling out. Below, you'll find some of our favorite items—from electronics to toys—that are currently live in Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday section.

Dyson Ball Multifloor Upright Vacuum

Snag the holy grail of vacuums while it's on sale. The self-adjusting cleaner head is just one of the many features that will make doing chores actually fun.

$150 (Originally $299) SHOP NOW
TaoTronics Soundbar

Amplify the volume on your favorite TV show or song with this sleek, slim speaker. It uses both Bluetooth or wired technology to connect to your devices, and you can mount it on the wall or save a place for it on your entertainment console.

$76 (Originally $200) SHOP NOW
Berta 1875W Tourmaline Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer

Create salon-worthy blowouts at home with this hair dryer, which features multiple speeds and heat settings.

$27 (Originally $117) SHOP NOW
AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens

Turn your iPhone into a professional camera with help from this handy lens.

$17 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW
Felt Like Sharing Gray Felt Letter Board

Plan out your to-do list or leave an inspirational message behind on this neat felt letter board.

$24 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
Kid O Go Car Early Learning Push & Pull Toy

Give a little one a fun toy that they can push, pull, and scoot around the house.

$10 (Originally $14) SHOP NOW
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot

Turn your average television set into a smart device and enjoy voice-controlled technology with this amazing duo.

$70 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW

