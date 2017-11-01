Heads Up: Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday Has Already Started

We're still eating our Halloween candy, but Amazon didn't waste any time moving on to Black Friday. So there's no need to wait for Thanksgiving to end to start doing your holiday shopping. Starting November 1, Amazon will consistently drop new deals leading up to the big day.

Just because it's technically not Black Friday, doesn't mean that Amazon is holding out on us. The countdown's savings are actually pretty impressive. Take this Dyson vacuum for example. It's already marked down to $150. There's even a massive 65-inch Samsung smart TV that's less than $1,000. That's a major discount, especially since it's retailing for almost $1,400 at affordable places like Walmart.

The only downside to Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday is you need to jump on these sales—like ASAP. Sadly, quantities are limited, and the special prices are only up on the website for a couple of hours at a time. But if you're a Prime member, you'll get to shop new deals 30 minutes earlier than everyone else.

You might as well start crossing things off of your holiday shopping list now because some of the deals are already selling out. Below, you'll find some of our favorite items—from electronics to toys—that are currently live in Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday section.

