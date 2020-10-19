This Top-Rated Gel Polish Set Has Every Fall Nail Color You Need, and It’s Just $10 Today
Right when I thought America’s pumpkin spice obsession had gone too far, the beauty world swooped in to change my mind. From the pumpkin face mask that broke the internet to celebrities donning ginger-esque new hair colors, I’ve become a devout believer in the trend’s ability to provide any look with some subtle autumn flair. Now, pumpkin spice nail polish has arrived to take fall manicures to another level.
Take this six-pack of gel polishes from Beetles, for instance, which gives the best fall nail colors you could dream of a PSL-inspired spin. The set is the top-selling product in Amazon’s nail art equipment category, and it happens to be on sale for just $10 today only.
The Beetles Pumpkin Spice Gel Polish Set includes polishes in cocoa brown, candy apple red, two shades of orange, a deep yellow, and a multidimensional gold glitter top coat. When cured with an LED nail lamp, each color will last you a whopping 21-plus days without chipping. As seen in photos provided by the brand, the polishes look as great together as they do on their own; you could even do a different color on each finger and still come out with a perfectly cohesive autumnal look. Though its original $18 price is more than reasonable, the kit’s current markdown makes it an absolute must-shop for nail art obsessives.
Shop now: $10 (Originally $18); amazon.com
According to dozens of perfect reviews, the gel polishes provide pure “sparkly autumnal goodness.” Many Amazon shoppers say they’re impressively opaque: “Colors are as pictured and perfect for fall nails! I had no problems with this polish, and was surprised at how opaque it was with just one coat,” one reviewer wrote.
Others note that the Pumpkin Spice gels stay looking new for way longer than expected, even when partaking in activities that tend to be tough on manicures: “Lasted 2 weeks and I work in a warehouse!”
Because the $8 discount on the Beetles Pumpkin Spice Gel Polish Set ends tonight, be sure to get your hands on it as soon as humanly possible. Just imagine how gorgeous these nail colors will look around a mug full of your favorite fall beverage.