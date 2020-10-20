I’ve Tried Dozens of Leggings, and This Jennifer Garner-Approved Pair Is the Coziest

Here’s a rule of thumb for leggings: If Jennifer Garner wears them, they’re probably one of the best pairs on the market. If she owns multiple pairs of the same leggings, they may as well have been sent straight from athleisure heaven.
The theory really does hold up, and I have proof. In June, I got my hands on the Alo High-Waist Lounge Leggings, which Garner has been seen wearing in two different colors. After wearing them consistently for the past few months, I can honestly say that I’ve never worn a cozier pair.
While Garner owns the leggings in dark heather gray and rich navy heather, I decided to go with the zinc heather option, and I’m so glad I took the plunge. Made from the brand’s trademark Alosoft material, the Lounge Leggings are not only breathable and moisture-wicking, but also have a uniquely velvety quality I have yet to find in another pair. They’re so soft, in fact, that I’ve started choosing them over sweatpants when I want an extra cozy work-from-home outfit.
I’m obsessed with the way the leggings fit, too. Their ultra-flattering back contouring helps them stay put and creates the illusion of a more lifted booty, which is an added benefit I can fully get behind — no pun intended. Their $98 price tag is just what you’d expect to pay for a pair of buttery, high-quality leggings.
Other customers are just as impressed by the Lounge Leggings as I am. “These are the softest leggings I’ve ever owned or touched,” one wrote. “Seriously amazing. Super stretchy fabric that stays in place making them so comfy, I can wear these sleeping and I only ever sleep in baggy shorts.”
Others joke that these leggings have put all their other pairs out of business: “When I put these leggings on, they stay on for about two days! I never want to take them off,” said a shopper.
Whether you’re looking to improve your WFH experience or you’re just curious about their otherworldly softness, you can grab a pair of Alo’s High-Waist Lounge Leggings in one of 10 gorgeous colors. Trust me: If they pass the Jennifer Garner test, you’ll be glad you bought them.