Credit: Amazon/InStyle

Aimee Song's Amazon Winter Style Guide Is Full of so Many Good Cold-Weather Essentials

Starting with $16 sunglasses we’ve already added to cart.
By Olivia Hanson Jan 20, 2022 @ 6:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been following Aimee Song, also known as Song of Style on Instagram, or spent hours scrolling through her inspiring Youtube channel content, you know the influencer and fashion designer has impeccable taste when it comes to all things style and fashion. Luckily, Song teamed up with Amazon to curate a winter style guide that features stylish (and wallet friendly) cold-weather fashion essentials — and they start at just $16.


While showcasing her picks, Aimee looked great wearing The Drop's cute and cozy Brigitte Chunky Cardigan, which she paired with a matching cropped sweater tank bra and a pair of Levi's dad jeans. She included stylish pieces that transition easily into the spring and fall, too, making them a great value for the money. And while some staple pieces in the collection can be on the pricier side, most of the items sit at a budget-friendly price point.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Embraced the Cold in a Seriously Good Coat

The winter-themed guide even features some must-have wardrobe staples like slippers, an ever-so-cool puffer jacket that comes in 14 colors, western style boots, and a trench coat. Song also included three trendy sweaters that are similar to some of the ones she's worn on her Instagram, like this v-neck sweater, shoulder pad sweater, and v-neck polo sweater. She's also been spotted in green knee high boots, which are very similar to this $100 version.

Popular accessories such as a paperclip pearl necklace, a sports cap, sunglasses, and the supermodel-loved JW Pei Gabby Bag are featured, too. And since Song has a flair for interior design and wellness, she included a few stylish home decor picks like an artisan scented candle, a highly-rated (and on-sale) water bottle, and a soothing body oil that uses organic ingredients like sunflower seed extract and rosehip to hydrate dry winter skin. Keep scrolling to get influencer style at a fraction of the cost, or head over to Amazon to shop Aimee Song's full winter style guide.

Winter Fashion Finds Picked by Aimee Song

Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $42–$74; amazon.com

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $150–$165; amazon.com

The Drop Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Levi's Premium Dad Jeans

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $74–$98; amazon.com

Xxxiticat Shoulder Pad Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $25–$26; amazon.com

ARiderGirl Hanan Knee High Western Style Boots

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

Chyrii Oversized Long Sleeve V-Neck Knitted Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com

Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $25–$31; amazon.com

Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $17–$43 (Originally $57); amazon.com

JW PEI Gabbi Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

Baroque Pearl Earrings

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $18–$20; amazon.com

'47 MLB Brand Clean Up Cap

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $27–$33; amazon.com

Generic Orange Lens Sunglasses

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $16 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Cowlyn Paper Clip Pearl Necklace

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $21); amazon.com

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com