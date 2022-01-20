Aimee Song's Amazon Winter Style Guide Is Full of so Many Good Cold-Weather Essentials
If you've been following Aimee Song, also known as Song of Style on Instagram, or spent hours scrolling through her inspiring Youtube channel content, you know the influencer and fashion designer has impeccable taste when it comes to all things style and fashion. Luckily, Song teamed up with Amazon to curate a winter style guide that features stylish (and wallet friendly) cold-weather fashion essentials — and they start at just $16.
While showcasing her picks, Aimee looked great wearing The Drop's cute and cozy Brigitte Chunky Cardigan, which she paired with a matching cropped sweater tank bra and a pair of Levi's dad jeans. She included stylish pieces that transition easily into the spring and fall, too, making them a great value for the money. And while some staple pieces in the collection can be on the pricier side, most of the items sit at a budget-friendly price point.
The winter-themed guide even features some must-have wardrobe staples like slippers, an ever-so-cool puffer jacket that comes in 14 colors, western style boots, and a trench coat. Song also included three trendy sweaters that are similar to some of the ones she's worn on her Instagram, like this v-neck sweater, shoulder pad sweater, and v-neck polo sweater. She's also been spotted in green knee high boots, which are very similar to this $100 version.
Popular accessories such as a paperclip pearl necklace, a sports cap, sunglasses, and the supermodel-loved JW Pei Gabby Bag are featured, too. And since Song has a flair for interior design and wellness, she included a few stylish home decor picks like an artisan scented candle, a highly-rated (and on-sale) water bottle, and a soothing body oil that uses organic ingredients like sunflower seed extract and rosehip to hydrate dry winter skin. Keep scrolling to get influencer style at a fraction of the cost, or head over to Amazon to shop Aimee Song's full winter style guide.
Winter Fashion Finds Picked by Aimee Song
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Shop now: $42–$74; amazon.com
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Shop now: $150–$165; amazon.com
The Drop Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan
Shop now: $50; amazon.com
Levi's Premium Dad Jeans
Shop now: $74–$98; amazon.com
Xxxiticat Shoulder Pad Sweater
Shop now: $25–$26; amazon.com
ARiderGirl Hanan Knee High Western Style Boots
Chyrii Oversized Long Sleeve V-Neck Knitted Sweater
Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com
Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater
Shop now: $25–$31; amazon.com
Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Shop now: $17–$43 (Originally $57); amazon.com
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
Baroque Pearl Earrings
Shop now: $18–$20; amazon.com
'47 MLB Brand Clean Up Cap
Shop now: $27–$33; amazon.com
Generic Orange Lens Sunglasses
Shop now: $16 (Originally $17); amazon.com
Cowlyn Paper Clip Pearl Necklace
Shop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $21); amazon.com