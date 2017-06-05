Jennifer Lopez Is Obsessed with These Affordable Sunglasses

Jennifer Lopez has been influencing style for over two decades, and the icon continues to be nothing less than a trailblazer, whether she's stunning on the red carpet in couture or walking the streets in sweats. Our favorite celebrity-loved items are, of course, ones that we can actually find (and afford!) ourselves.

VIDEO: See the Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s Collection

Enter Lopez's Quay Australia sunnies that she's been spotted in all around town. Her sleek aviators are undeniably drool worthy and prove that a classic sunglasses shape always works and can even feel modern, thanks to cool frames, reflective lenses, and bold color. Check out these J.Lo-approved, styles and shop your favorites today.