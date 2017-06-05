Jennifer Lopez Is Obsessed with These Affordable Sunglasses

Jennifer Lopez has been influencing style for over two decades, and the icon continues to be nothing less than a trailblazer, whether she's stunning on the red carpet in couture or walking the streets in sweats. Our favorite celebrity-loved items are, of course, ones that we can actually find (and afford!) ourselves.

Enter Lopez's Quay Australia sunnies that she's been spotted in all around town. Her sleek aviators are undeniably drool worthy and prove that a classic sunglasses shape always works and can even feel modern, thanks to cool frames, reflective lenses, and bold color. Check out these J.Lo-approved, styles and shop your favorites today.

1 of 4 AM/Splash News

The Playa

available at quayaustralia.com $60 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 James Devaney/Getty

Needing Fame

available at quayaustralia.com $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Robert Kamau/Getty

High Key

available at quayaustralia.com $65 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 NEER/Backgrid

Muse

available at quayaustralia.com $60 SHOP NOW

