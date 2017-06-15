Complete Your Summer Wardrobe with a Lightweight Scarf

lexiconofstyle/Instagram
Lashauna Williams
Jun 15, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

A scarf is probably the only accessory that truly has multiple uses. Think about it: What else can be worn around your neck, as a bracelect, as shoe charm, as a bag handle, a headband ... we think you get the picture. For this reason, a colorful scarf can be the perfect add-on to any summer ensemble.

A simple tee and cut-offs get interesting with a scarf tied around your waist as a belt. An LBD gets chic punctuation with one braided through your hair. The DIY possibilities are as endless as they are fun. Whether your style is classic, girly, rocker, or eccentric, we've got your covered.

Scroll down to shop our 9 favorites from hot upcoming-and-coming brands to legendary fashion houses.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Bare Bones

Mila & Such $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Satin Garden Square

Forever 21 $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Printed wool

Saint Laurent $388 (originally $775) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Jardins d'Hiver

Hermes $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Shark Print

$98 (originally $245) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Multi Stripe

Zara $13 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Silk-Blend

Givenchy $264 (originally $440) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Silk Crepe de Chine

Moschino $90 (originally $225) SHOP NOW

