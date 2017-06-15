Complete Your Summer Wardrobe with a Lightweight Scarf

A scarf is probably the only accessory that truly has multiple uses. Think about it: What else can be worn around your neck, as a bracelect, as shoe charm, as a bag handle, a headband ... we think you get the picture. For this reason, a colorful scarf can be the perfect add-on to any summer ensemble.

A simple tee and cut-offs get interesting with a scarf tied around your waist as a belt. An LBD gets chic punctuation with one braided through your hair. The DIY possibilities are as endless as they are fun. Whether your style is classic, girly, rocker, or eccentric, we've got your covered.

Scroll down to shop our 9 favorites from hot upcoming-and-coming brands to legendary fashion houses.