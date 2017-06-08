Add a Touch of Color to Your Outfit with One of These Fun Watches

Once the weather starts to heat up, we almost feel obligated to step into some color. While many of us welcome brighter hues with open arms, many others cling onto our basic neutrals for dear life. Whatever your take on going bright and bold, we've gathered perhaps the most unintimidating accessory that can instantly add a splash of color: the watch.

Watches are a fun yet functional accessory that can add personality to your look. Whether you prefer links or leather bands, slim fit or menswear style, each watch tells a little story (and time!). This summer, let color shine on your wrist with these 16 stunners that are sure to brighten up your day.