Add a Touch of Color to Your Outfit with One of These Fun Watches

Lashauna Williams
Jun 08, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Once the weather starts to heat up, we almost feel obligated to step into some color. While many of us welcome brighter hues with open arms, many others cling onto our basic neutrals for dear life. Whatever your take on going bright and bold, we've gathered perhaps the most unintimidating accessory that can instantly add a splash of color: the watch.

Watches are a fun yet functional accessory that can add personality to your look. Whether you prefer links or leather bands, slim fit or menswear style, each watch tells a little story (and time!). This summer, let color shine on your wrist with these 16 stunners that are sure to brighten up your day. 

Navy

available at davidyurman.com $1,450 SHOP NOW
Hot Pink

Kate Spade available at bloomingdales.com $195 SHOP NOW
Red

available at lilienthal-berlin.com $229 SHOP NOW
Navy/Sherbet

available at danielwellington.com $175 SHOP NOW
Metallic Rose

Movado available at bloomingdales.com $495 SHOP NOW
Electric Blue

Michele available at bloomingdales.com $345 SHOP NOW
Coral

available at nixon.com $60 SHOP NOW
Snow White

available at shop.swatch.com $75 SHOP NOW
Lime

Marc Jacobs available at bloomingdales.com $150 (originally $200) SHOP NOW
Orange

available at toryburch.com $295 SHOP NOW
Plum

Michael Kors available at bloomingdales.com $195 SHOP NOW
Powder Blue

Skagen Denmark available at bloomingdales.com $145 SHOP NOW
Hunter Green

available at gucci.com $1,100 SHOP NOW
Citrine

available at casetify.com $52 (for band only) SHOP NOW
Dusty Pink

available at shop.guess.com $115 SHOP NOW
Turquoise

available at tiffany.com $3,500 SHOP NOW

