Under-$200 Colored Lens Sunglasses to Rock This Summer

Courtesy of DIFF Eyewear
Lashauna Williams
Jun 10, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Being shady never looked so good! While we all have a slew of black and brown-lensed sunglasses in our arsenal, this season is all about the colored lens. A fun way to add interest to your white tee and cutoffs? We think so. 

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses

And much to our delight, there's hue to suit every mood. Feeling bold? Try a scarlet pair on for size. Girly? See the world through rose colored glasses in a soft pink hue. Nostalgic? Behold round, yellow shades reminiscent of Almost Famous. Better still, these sun-protective specs are all priced at under $200, so you might even want to buy two...Scroll down for our chic-and-shady picks. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Rose Gold

available at missguided.com $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Fog Grey

available at amiclubwear.com $12 (originally $25) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Iris Purple

available at quayaustralia.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Sky Blue

available at perversesunglasses.com $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Cool Green

available at electriccalifornia.com $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Lemon Yellow

available at bloomingdales.com $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Watermelon Blend

available at stevemadden.com $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Soft Orange

available at loveculture.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Flamingo Pink

available at diffeyewear.com $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Fire Red

available at aldoshoes.com $16 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!