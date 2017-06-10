Under-$200 Colored Lens Sunglasses to Rock This Summer

Being shady never looked so good! While we all have a slew of black and brown-lensed sunglasses in our arsenal, this season is all about the colored lens. A fun way to add interest to your white tee and cutoffs? We think so.

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses

And much to our delight, there's hue to suit every mood. Feeling bold? Try a scarlet pair on for size. Girly? See the world through rose colored glasses in a soft pink hue. Nostalgic? Behold round, yellow shades reminiscent of Almost Famous. Better still, these sun-protective specs are all priced at under $200, so you might even want to buy two...Scroll down for our chic-and-shady picks.