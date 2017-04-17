Where to Shop the Exact Cuffed Denim Looks Celebrities Are Wearing

One of the best things about a cuffed denim look is that it’s totally free: All you need are jeans, any old jeans really, and the general dexterity required to fold up their hems. But if you’re looking for an excuse to buy new blues regardless? The 9 stars below—all spotted in their own brilliant take on the laid-back DIY trend—have delivered some irresistible options. Keep scrolling for the 411 on what they’re wearing, and shop each outfit for yourself.

1 of 9 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston

SHOP THE LOOK: Citizens of Humanity Skyler jeans, $198; nordstrom.com, Protagonist Exaggerated Sleeve bomber jacket, $481; fwrd.com, Isabel Marant Bart sneakers, $380; bergdorfgoodman.com, Tom Ford Jack sunglasses, $380; neimanmarcus.com

2 of 9 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff

SHOP THE LOOK: Grlfrnd x Revolve Karolina jeans, $248; revolve.com, Current/Elliott sweater, $92; bluefly.com, Fendi sunglasses, $465; shopbop.com, Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria sandals, $250; net-a-porter.com

3 of 9 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

SHOP THE LOOK: Agolde Jami jeans, $148; shopspring.com, Rudsak Cece coat, $500; rudsak.com, Zoe Jordan Euler sweater, $127; saksfifthavenue.com, Le Specs Luxe Bazaar sunglasses, $119; lespecs.com

4 of 9 SAF/Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski

SHOP THE LOOK: Citizens of Humanity Liya jeans, $202; revolve.com, A.L.C. Ali top, $195; saksfifthavenue.com

5 of 9 AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner

SHOP THE LOOK: Re/Done jeans, $264; nordstrom.com, Givenchy bag, $2,150; farfetch.com, Balenciaga oversized jacket, $3,250; net-a-porter.com, Jeffrey Campbell Melvin boots, $205; jeffreycampbellshoes.com for similar color

6 of 9 AKM-GSI

Hailey Baldwin

SHOP THE LOOK: J Brand Maria jeans, $198; net-a-porter.com, Alexander McQueen sneakers, $575; net-a-porter.com, Vetements + Alpha Industries oversized jacket, $2,175; net-a-porter.com

7 of 9 Xposure/AKM-GSI

Bella Hadid

SHOP THE LOOK: One x One Teaspoon jeans, $119; lastcall.com, Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie, $373; stuartweitzman.com, Dior So Real sunglasses, $404; matchesfashion.com, Are You Am I Tiiu top, $119; shopspring.com, Moschino Pill Blister Pack bag, $1,095; farfetch.com

8 of 9 RMLA/AKM-GSI

Alessandra Ambrosio

SHOP THE LOOK: Citizens of Humanity Liya jeans, $144; shopbop.com, Common Projects slip-on sneakers, $420; barneys.com

9 of 9 RMLA/AKM-GSI

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

SHOP THE LOOK: Re/Done jeans, $250; barneys.com, David Lerner bodysuit, $145; revolve.com, Raye Ivy booties, $180; 6pm.com

