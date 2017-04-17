Where to Shop the Exact Cuffed Denim Looks Celebrities Are Wearing

One of the best things about a cuffed denim look is that it’s totally free: All you need are jeans, any old jeans really, and the general dexterity required to fold up their hems. But if you’re looking for an excuse to buy new blues regardless? The 9 stars below—all spotted in their own brilliant take on the laid-back DIY trend—have delivered some irresistible options. Keep scrolling for the 411 on what they’re wearing, and shop each outfit for yourself.

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian & Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line